Video: West End PADDINGTON Cast Takes Opening Night Bows

Watch the world premiere's opening night bows!

By: Nov. 30, 2025



Paddington the Musical is officially open at the Savoy Theatre on the West End, with the world premiere of the new musical running through October 25, 2026.

The cast, including the titular bear himself, took their opening night bows, which you can watch here.

The cast features Timi Akinyosade, Esme Bacalla-hayes, Delilah Bennett-Cardy, David Birch, Amy Booth-Steel, Joseph Bramley, Tarinn Callender, Leo Collon, Adrian Der Gregorian, Tiago Dhondt Bamberger, Tom Edden, Brenda Edwards, Aimée Fisher, James Hameed, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, Stevie Hare, Jacqueline Hughes, Kellianna Jay, Teddy Kempner, Bonnie Langford, Sam Lathwood, Natasha Leaver, Katie Lee, Sunny Lee, Wicki Lee Taylor, Jáiden Lodge, Andilé Mabhena, Rose Mary O'Reilly, Abbie Purvis, Ben Redfern, Amy Ellen Richardson, Hugo Rolland, Jasper Rowse, Ali Sarebani, Arti Shah, Simon Shorten, and Hassan Taj.



