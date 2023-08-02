Video: ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME Cast Performs 'Toxic'

Catch the talented cast of ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME performing Britney Spears' iconic song.

By: Aug. 02, 2023

The new musical Once Upon A One More Time, powered by the music of Grammy Award-winning international pop icon Britney Spears, is now playing on Broadway!

Watch the cast perform 'Toxic' below!

When Cinderella, Snow White, and other storybook heroines gather for book club, they always discuss the same book, Grimms’ Fairy Tales — because as far as they know, it’s the only book that’s ever been written. That is, until a rogue fairy godmother drops The Feminine Mystique into their corseted laps. From now on, “happily ever after” will never be the same.

Leading the Original Broadway Cast of the musical are Briga Heelan (“Great News”, “Ground Floor”) as Cinderella, Justin Guarini (“American Idol”, Wicked) as Prince Charming, and Aisha Jackson (Frozen, Paradise Square) as Snow White, reprising the roles they originated in the world premiere production of Once Upon a One More Time, which played a sold-out, extended engagement last year at the Tony Award-winning Shakespeare Theatre Company (STC), in Washington, D.C. They star alongside two-time Tony Award nominee Jennifer Simard (Company, Mean Girls) as Stepmother, two-time Tony Award nominee Adam Godley (The Lehman Trilogy, Hulu’s “The Great”) as The Narrator, comedienne Brooke Dillman (“The Wayne Brady Show”, “The Office”) as The O.F.G. (Original Fairy Godmother), Ryann Redmond (Frozen, Bring It On) as Stepsister Belinda, and Tess Soltau (Wicked, “The Good Fight”) as Stepsister Betany.  The role of Stepsister Belinda will be played by Amy Hillner Larsen (The Marvelous Wonderettes, Hairspray Tour) through August, stepping in while Ryann Redmond is out on temporary medical leave.




RELATED STORIES

1
Video: Watch ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME Perform Crazy Photo
Video: Watch ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME Perform 'Crazy'

Justin Guarini, Aisha Jackson, Briga Heelan, and the cast of Once Upon a One More Time appeared on GMA3 this afternoon to perform 'Crazy.' The musical, powered by the music of Grammy Award-winning international pop icon Britney Spears, is currently running on Broadway at the Marquis Theatre. Watch videos of both of the performances now!

2
Video: Justin Guarini & ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME Perform Circus Photo
Video: Justin Guarini & ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME Perform 'Circus'

Justin Guarini and the cast of Once Upon a One More Time took over Times Square this morning for a performance of 'Circus' on Good Morning America. This marked the production's first televised performance. Stay tuned for the show's second performance on GMA3: What You Need to Know. Watch the video performance now!

3
ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME to Perform on GMA Tomorrow Photo
ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME to Perform on GMA Tomorrow

The cast of Once Upon a One More time will perform on Good Morning America tomorrow. The musical, powered by the music of Grammy Award-winning international pop icon Britney Spears, is making its debut television broadcast performance.

4
Video: Inside Britney Spears Visit to ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME Photo
Video: Inside Britney Spears' Visit to ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME

Once Upon a One More Time playwright John Hartmere opened up about Britney Spears' initial reaction to the musical during a feature on ABC News. The segment also included interview with stars Justin Guarini, Briga Heelan, and Adam Godley, alongside director and choreographers Keone and Mari Madrid. Watch the video now!

