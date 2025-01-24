Video: Nick Kroll Talks ALL IN: COMEDY ABOUT LOVE and Falling Asleep During Broadway Shows

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Nick Kroll is back on Broadway in All In: Comedy About Love. The performer is featured in the current cast of the show, which also includes Andrew Rannells, Aidy Bryant, and Lin-Manuel Miranda.

On a recent visit to Late Night with Seth Meyers, Kroll shared that he has observed some audience members falling asleep during the performance but admitted that he has also been known to do the same. "I have zero problem with it, mainly because I fall asleep all the time. Every show I've ever seen," said Kroll, revealing that he fell asleep during Springsteen on Broadway as well as Hamilton. "But I fall asleep in movies, too," he clarified.

Kroll went on to discuss the show itself, which is a compilation of short stories by Simon Rich about relationships and love. "What Simon does so well is he takes the very basic human experiences and then he blows them out in these sort of heightened environments," the performer explained. "[One segment] is about two parents who get a stowaway, but really it's about what it's like to be a young parent and how do you navigate that. And he just does an incredible job of it." Watch the full interview now!

LOVE IS PATIENT. LOVE IS KIND. LOVE IS COMPLICATED... And so is All In: Comedy About Love by Simon Rich, a series of hilarious short stories about dating, heartbreak, marriage, and that sort of thing—and read live by some of the funniest people on the planet, with different groups of four taking the stage each week. In some stories, the stars will portray pirates, in others they play dogs, and in one, we make them talk in British accents. But even though the show’s kind of all over the place, it’s meant to tell one simple story: that the most important part of life is who we share it with. We hope everybody will relate to it, even if it was their date’s idea to come and they are starting out from a place of quiet resentment. It’s everything you want in a night out – laughter, romance, live music and people you recognize from television – ALL IN 90 unforgettable minutes.

Photo credit: Lloyd Bishop/NBC