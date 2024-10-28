Video: New WICKED Teaser Previews 'The Wizard and I,' 'What Is This Feeling?' & More

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On Sunday, Universal dropped a new Wicked teaser, featuring new audio snippets and footage of The Wizard and I, What Is This Feeling? and Dancing Through Life. Some of the new moments include Jeff Goldblum's Wizard, a split screen of Elphaba and Glinda during 'What Is This Feeling?' and a powerful riff at the end of Elphaba's The Wizard and I.

The forthcoming soundtrack will include every song from Act One of the stage, beginning with No One Mourns the Wicked and concluding with the iconic 'Defying Gravity.' Both the film and soundtrack will be released on November 22. Watch the new teaser now!

About WICKED

The Wicked film adaptation stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and Ariana Grande as Glinda. Joining them is Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Ethan Slater as Boq, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, and Jeff Goldblum as the Wizard.

Marissa Bode will portray Nessarose, Elphaba's younger sister. The cast of characters also includes Pfannee and ShenShen, two conniving compatriots of Glinda played by Emmy nominee Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live) and Bronwyn James (Harlots), and a new character created for the film, Miss Coddle, played by Tony nominee Keala Settle (The Greatest Showman). Aaron Teoh joins as Avaric with Michael Carmichael as Nikidik. Emmy-Winner Peter Dinklage is set to play Dr. Dillamond in the film.

Part One of the film will be released on November 22, 2024, with the second part hitting theaters on November 26, 2025. Pre-save the official soundtrack here. Also, be sure to check out BroadwayWorld's comprehensive guide to the Wicked movie!