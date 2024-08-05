Video: New Trailer for JOB on Broadway

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Job, the new play by Max Wolf Friedlich, is currently playing at the Hayes Theatre on Broadway.

Watch the trailer!

After being placed on leave following a viral incident, Jane would do anything to return to her Big Tech-company job. But as the therapist who needs to authorize it, Loyd suspects her work might be doing more harm than good. The production stars Tony Award nominee Peter Friedman and Sydney Lemmon.

The JOB creative team also features scenic design by Scott Penner, costume design by Michelle J. Li, lighting design by Mextly Couzin, sound design by Cody Spencer, and original music by Devonté Hynes. Rachel A. Zucker will serve as Production Stage Manager while ShowTown Theatricals/Samuel Dallas will serve as the General Manager. Hannah Getts serves as dramaturg. The understudies for JOB are Jeff Still (Loyd) and Arianna Gayle Stucki (Jane).