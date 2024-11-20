Video: Netflix Shares Sneak Peek of SPELLBOUND Opening Number

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



With only two days until Spellbound hits Netflix, the streamer has released a sneak peek clip from the opening number of the film, "My Parents Our Monsters." In the sequence, we see Ellian, voiced by Rachel Zegler, introducing viewers to the world of Lumbria and her unique predicament- her parents are actual monsters.

Spellbound follows the adventures of Ellian, the tenacious young daughter of the rulers of Lumbria who must go on a daring quest to save her family and kingdom after a mysterious spell transforms her parents into monsters.

In addition to Zegler, the voice cast includes Jenifer Lewis, Tituss Burgess, Nathan Lane, Javier Bardem, Nicole Kidman, and Olga Merediz. Spellbound is directed by Vicky Jenson (Shrek) with an original score from EGOT-winning composer Alan Menken (Beauty and the Beast) and lyrics by Glenn Slater (Tangled). This will mark the first full-length animated musical for the songwriting duo since Disney's Tangled in 2010.

The movie is written by Lauren Hynek & Elizabeth Martin and Julia Miranda and produced by John Lasseter, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Bruce Anderson and Linda Woolverton for Skydance Animation. It will be available on Netflix November 22.