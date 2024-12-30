Video: Neil Patrick Harris Stars In RENT at La Jolla Playhouse In 1997

RENT was performed as a center piece of the 50th La Jolla Playhouse season and was extended by multiple weeks due to record-breaking ticket sales.
Check out throwback video from a 1997 production of Jonathan Larson's RENT at La Jolla Playhouse, led by future Tony Award-winner Neil Patrick Harris.
La Jolla Artistic Director Michael Greif repeated his Obie-winning direction of Jonathan Larson's alternative-rock opera with the entire New York design team -- set designer Paul Clay, costumer Angela Wendt, lighting designer Blake Burba and sound designer Kurt Fischer -- recreating their work at La Jolla.
The cast was led by Neil Patrick Harris as Mark and included Sharon Brown, Wilson Cruz, D'Monroe, Carla Bianco, Kevyn Brackett, Hallie Bulliet, Monique Daniels, Laura Days, Leigh Hetherington, Sala Iwamatsu, Owen Johnston II, Christan Mena, Christopher Patric, Kenna Ramsey, Julia Santana, Andy Senor, Curt Skinner, Paul Oakley Stovall and Brent Davin Vance.
