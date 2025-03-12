Video: Nathan Lane Previews MID-CENTURY MODERN on THE LATE SHOW

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On Tuesday, Tony-winner Nathan Lane visited The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to discuss his new show, Mid-Century Modern, or, as it has been called, "the gay Golden Girls," a description which "sounds redundant," Lane joked on the show.

"It is about a group of older men who all decide to live together," the actor explained. "It's about gay men at different stages in their lives and about chosen family." Lane stars alongside Nathan Lee Graham, the late Linda Lavin, and Matt Bomer, whom the actor confirms is just as good-looking in person. "He's astonishingly handsome like 24 hours a day...and he smells good too." Watch the interview with Lane here. All episodes of the series drop March 28 on Hulu.

Mid-Century Modern stars Nathan Lane as Bunny Schneiderman, Matt Bomer as Jerry Frank, Nathan Lee Graham as Arthur Broussard and Linda Lavin as Sybil Schneiderman, Bunny’s mother. Broadway alums Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Richard Kind, and Judd Hirsch are also confirmed to appear in the show as well as Pamela Adlon, Vanessa Bayer, Kimberly Coles, Stephanie Koenig, Billie Lourd, Esther Moon Wu, Jaime Moyer, Cheri Oteri, Rhea Perlman, and Zane Phillips.

The series follows three best friends - gay gentlemen of a certain age – who, after an unexpected death, decide to spend their golden years living together in Palm Springs where the wealthiest one lives with his mother. As a chosen family, they prove that no matter how hard things get, there’s always someone around to remind you it would be better if you got your neck done.

Mid-Century Modern is from executive producers Max Mutchnick & David Kohan and executive producer Ryan Murphy. Lane and Bomer also executive produce the series, along with James Burrows, who also serves as director. 20th Television is the studio.