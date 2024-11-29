Video: NFL Star Kirk Cousins Forgot the WICKED 'No Singing' Rule

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Wicked fever has reached the NFL, where Atlanta Falcons quarterback, Kirk Cousins, has revealed his status as a superfan of the musical.

According to the NFL star, he performed songs from the score as a member of his high school choir and attended a the show in college, making it difficult not to sing along during the film.

"I was singing along. I was waiting for my wife to nudge me to stop doing that but when Elphaba goes into ‘The Wizard and I,’ it’s hard not to. Then ‘Defying Gravity,’ it’s hard not to.”

The athlete added that his sons also left the theatre singing the iconic score. Cousins also recently revealed to the Pardon My Take podcast, that his retirement goals include community theatre.

He said, “A retirement goal is to be like a background person in a local musical in my hometown. Have people come to the show and be like, ‘Is that Cousins in the background?’”

Holding space for Kirk's rendition of Defying Gravity pic.twitter.com/6TMXf1e6Rz — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) November 27, 2024

The Wicked movie is now playing in theaters. It stars Erivo as Elphaba, Ariana Grande as Glinda, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Ethan Slater as Boq, and Marissa Bode as Nessarose.

Wicked, the untold story of the witches of Oz, follows Elphaba who is misunderstood because of her unusual green skin and has yet to discover her true power, and Glinda, a popular young woman, gilded by privilege and ambition, who has yet to discover her true heart.

The two meet as students at Shiz University in the fantastical Land of Oz and forge an unlikely but profound friendship. After encountering The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, their friendship reaches a crossroads, and their lives take very different paths.