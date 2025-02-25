Video: NEXT TO NORMAL UK Stars Jack Wolfe and Caissie Levy Reunite At 54 Below

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Olivier Award-nominee Jack Wolfe reunited with his onstage, 'Next to Normal' mom, Caissie Levy, in his 54 Below debut. Check out video from the show as Jack and Caissie perform, 'Songbird' by Fleetwood Mac and Jack goes solo on, "I Miss the Mountains," from Next to Normal.

His debut 54 Below show explored the challenges and triumphs he has faced so far as an actor and an artist. Jack tells us the story of finding his confidence and identity onstage and making space for the doubts and fears along the way, with the help of cherished friends, family and special guests.

"Songbird":

"I Miss the Mountains":

"And Then There Were None":