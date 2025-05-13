Video: NEXT TO NORMAL Cast & Director Discuss GREAT PERFORMANCES Proshot

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Last week, PBS aired the official pro-shot of the 2024 West End production of Next to Normal as part of the Broadway Great Performances line-up. Now, Great Performance has debuted a behind-the-scenes interview with cast and crew from the production, featuring stage director Michael Longhurst, cast members Caissie Levy, Jack Wolfe, Jamie Parker, Eleanor Worthington-Cox, Trevor Dion Nicholas, and Jack Ofrecio.

"I loved filming this show," Longhurst says in the video. "I've had the opportunity to capture digitally several of my theater productions, and each time I do it, I really enjoy the process of watching actors adapt their performance for the camera and thinking about where the camera needs to be placed and the rhythm of the edit and all those amazing things." The

The Donmar Warehouse production of the Tony and Pulitzer Prize-winning Broadway musical starred Caissie Levy, Jamie Parker, Jack Wolfe, Eleanor Worthington-Cox, Trevor Dion Nicholas, and Jack Ofrecio. The live recording can be watched on the PBS app and website.

Next To Normal is an intimate exploration of family and illness, loss and grief. At its heart is Diana Goodman, a suburban wife and mother living with bipolar disorder and haunted by her past. This production first played at The Donmar Warehouse before transferring to the West End's Wyndham's Theatre for a limited run in 2024.

Michael Longhurst directed the production, which features a creative team led by Tony, Emmy and Grammy Award-winning composer Tom Kitt and Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning writer Brian Yorkey. Read the reviews for the original UK production here.