Video: NEWSICAL's Christine Pedi Answers 73 Questions as Liza Minnelli

With Christine Pedi's return engagement in NEWSical The Musical, Vogue Magazine's long running interview series "73 Questions With..." gets the NEWSical treatment with "73 Questions with Liza Minnelli" starring Pedi as the legendary performer.

Now in its 8th smash year, NEWSical The Musical, the 2011 winner of the Off-Broadway Alliance Award for Best Musical, is New York's ever-evolving musical mockery of all the news that's fit to spoof. Tackling stories ranging from the lowest depths of reality television to the highest office in the land - nothing and no one in the news is safe!

With Christine Pedi back in the show and her spot on impressions audiences can expect to see her take on Oprah's Presidential run as well as current White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders in NEWSical's current incarnation. The current company also features Scott Foster (Broadway's Brooklyn) Susan Mosher (Hairspray) and Michael West (When Pigs Fly).

Aside from being in the original cast of NEWSical The Musical, Christine Pedi has been seen on Broadway as Mama Morton in Chicago, Talk Radio with Liev Schrieber, and Little Me with Martin Short. Most recently she was seen Off-Broadway in the Hamilton spoof, Spamilton. Pedi is known for her YouTube Broadway themed parody videos, her long association with Forbidden Braodway (Drama Desk nomination), and as the host of the daily show "ON BROADWAY" on Sirius XM Radio.

Over the past 8 years NEWSical has had the privilege to welcome some fun celebrity guest stars to the show including Perez Hilton, Broadway's original Annie Andrea McArdle, Saturday Night Live's Cheri Oteri, Emmy Award winner Jackée, Real Houewives Kandi Burruss, and La Toya Jackson! NEWSical was featured on Jackson's reality TV show "Life with La Toya" on the OWN Network in 2014. For its 2,500 performance the show received a Mayoral and Senate proclamation naming May 23rd, 2017 NEWSical The Musical Day in New York City..

NEWSical is proudly produced by Tom D'Angora and was created by and written by Rick Crom (Urinetown) with direction by Mark Waldrop (When Pigs Fly, My Deah, Papermill Playhouse's Gypsy) and music direction by Ed Goldschneider, and is currently stage managed by Krystal Roccaro.

NEWSical The Musical plays at Theatre Row (410 West 42nd Street). Show times are Monday 8:15pm, Saturday 3pm & 8:15pm, and Sunday 7:30pm. Tickets are $90 - $110 and can be purchased through Telecharge.com or by calling (212) 239-6200 or (800) 432-7250. For performance schedule and more information visit www.NEWSicalthemusical.com.

