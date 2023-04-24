Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Video: NEW YORK, NEW YORK Profiled on CBS Featuring Interviews With Lin-Manuel Miranda, Susan Stroman & More

New York, New York is now running on Broadway at the St. James Theatre.

Apr. 24, 2023  

Ahead of its official opening on Broadway this week, New York, New York was profiled on CBS Sunday Morning.

The segment featured interviews with Susan Stroman, Lin-Manuel Miranda, John Kander, and more.

"It was right after the war. New York was hopeful, people were pulling plywood off of the store fronts. There's something about that particular time that feels like the time now in New York where we're going to pull this city back up to where it used to be," Stroman shared about the musical.

The segment also features a first look at new production footage from the world premiere production. Watch below!

This brand-new musical features music and lyrics by John Kander & Fred Ebb, a book written by David Thompson, co-written by Sharon Washington, with additional lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda. New York, New York is directed and choreographed by Susan Stroman.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK stars Colton Ryan (Girl From The North Country, Hulu's "The Girl From Plainville") as Jimmy Doyle, Anna Uzele (Six, Apple TV+'s "Dear Edward"), Clyde Alves (On The Town) as Tommy Caggiano, John Clay III (Choir Boy) as Jesse Webb, Janet Dacal (In The Heights) as Sofia Diaz, Ben Davis (Dear Evan Hansen) as Gordon Kendrick, Oliver Prose as Alex Mann (Broadway Debut), Angel Sigala (Broadway Debut) as Mateo Diaz, and Tony Award nominee Emily Skinner (Side Show) as Madame Veltri.

The ensemble includes Wendi Bergamini, Allison Blackwell, Giovanni Bonaventura, Jim Borstelmann, Lauren Carr, Mike Cefalo, Bryan J. Cortés, Kristine Covillo, Gabriella Enriquez, Haley Fish, Ashley Blair Fitzgerald, Richard Gatta, Stephen Hanna, Naomi Kakuk, Akina Kitazawa, Ian Liberto, Kevin Ligon, Leo Moctezuma, Aaron Nicholas Patterson, Alex Prakken, Dayna Marie Quincy, Julian Ramos, Drew Redington, Benjamin Rivera, Vanessa Sears, Davis Wayne, Jeff Williams, Darius Wright.

Watch the CBS Sunday Morning segment here:









