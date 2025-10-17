Video: Mira Sorvino on Making Her Broadway Debut in CHICAGO

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Academy Award winner Mira Sorvino recently made her Broadway debut in Chicago, taking on the iconic role of Roxie Hart. On Friday, the Mighty Aphrodite star joined Sherri Shepherd's daytime show to talk all about it. She shared that, growing up in New Jersey, she frequented Broadway as a kid and recalled having a particular fondness for musicals.

"It's a dream come true. The energy, the excitement, the fun of being that character, is beyond," said Sorvino. She went on to share how she approaches the show and combats any fear, given that it is her first outing on Broadway.

"I just let [Roxie] take the wheel... I have this monologue, which used to be the scary part for me but now when I step out, I'm like, 'I'm talking to the audience, I'm sharing with you all my heart.' Because there are things that she says in the monologue that relate to me too and I just feel like I'm getting to be in this communication with the audience, and it's beautiful..."

Check out the full interview, where she also talks about her family, including her father, the late Paul Sorvino, and also sheds light on the rumors of a sequel to Romy & Michelle's High School Reunion. Sorvino is playing Roxie Heart in Chicago through Sunday, November 2, 2025 at the Ambassador Theatre.

Set amidst the razzle-dazzle decadence of the 1920s, Chicago is the story of Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer who murders her on-the-side lover after he threatens to walk out on her. Desperate to avoid conviction, she dupes the public, the media and her rival cellmate, Velma Kelly, by hiring Chicago’s slickest criminal lawyer to transform her malicious crime into a barrage of sensational headlines, the likes of which might just as easily be ripped from today's tabloids.

About Mira Sorvino

Mira Sorvino most recently starred as Rosemary in the Starz horror-comedy Shining Vale, and appeared in Ryan Murphy’s American Crime Story: Impeachment (FX) as Monica Lewinsky’s mother, Marcia Lewis. She previously worked with Murphy on Netflix’s Hollywood.

On film, Sorvino has been seen in Stuber opposite Dave Bautista and Kumail Nanjiani; The Expecting for director Mary Harron; Sound of Freedom opposite Jim Caviezel; and Lamborghini opposite Gabriel Byrne. She won the Academy Award, Golden Globe, Critics’ Choice Award, and New York Film Critics Circle Award for her role in Woody Allen’s Mighty Aphrodite.

Her wide-ranging credits include Spike Lee’s Summer of Sam, Guillermo del Toro’s Mimic, cult classic Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion, Robert Redford’s Quiz Show, Ted Demme’s Beautiful Girls, Antoine Fuqua’s The Replacement Killers, and Terry George’s Reservation Road.

On television, Sorvino has appeared in Badland opposite Bruce Dern, Condor with William Hurt and Max Irons, Startup with Ron Perlman, Modern Family, and BBC America’s Intruders opposite Millie Bobby Brown. She has also produced Griffin Dunne’s Famous (Cannes Film Festival) and the documentary Freedom to Broadcast Hate.