Video: Michelle Yeoh Talks WICKED Character Arc, CRAZY RICH ASIANS Musical

Oscar-winner Michelle Yeoh is back as Madame Morrible in the highly anticipated Wicked: For Good. As a part of TODAY's "Wicked Week," the actress joined the morning show to discuss the new film and where viewers find her character in this new chapter. The segment also featured a new clip from the movie, which sees Morrible gift the iconic pink bubble to Ariana Grande's Glinda.

"It's very sad, in many ways, because she came in as the mentor, who became the manipulator," explained Yeoh of her character. "She manipulated the destinies of Elphaba and Glinda, and also The Wizard of Oz. So she was the mastermind behind a lot of these things."

Yeoh also recalled a moment during filming when she scared Ariana Grande (as Glinda) so much that Grande's contact came out. "It was all [director] Jon M. Chu. He came up to me and said, 'Can you just scare the hell out of Glinda? Because how dare she speak back to Madame Morrible."

Yeoh, who previously starred in the 2018 film, went on to comment on the Crazy Rich Asians musical adaptation, which is aimed for Broadway. "I am ready!" said the actress, accompanied by the Glinda hair toss. A movie sequel is also in development, which Yeoh is open to as well. “Anytime Jon M. Chu calls, I will always be there.” Watch the full interview.

Wicked: For Good picks up after the 2024 blockbuster. Elphaba, now demonized as The Wicked Witch of the West, lives in exile, hidden within the Ozian forest while continuing her fight for the freedom of Oz’s silenced Animals and desperately trying to expose the truth she knows about The Wizard. Get tickets to see Wicked: For Good in theaters and check out first reactions for the new movie here.

Wicked: For Good will hit theaters on November 21, 2025, and stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Ariana Grande as Glinda, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Ethan Slater as Boq, and Marissa Bode as Nessarose. Other cast members include Tony-nominee Colman Domingo as the voice of the Cowardly Lion and Sharon D. Clarke (Caroline, or Change) as the voice of Elphaba’s childhood nanny, Dulcibear.

Wicked: For Good is based on Act Two of the musical stage play with music and lyrics by composer and lyricist Stephen Schwartz and book by Winnie Holzman, from the bestselling novel by Gregory Maguire.