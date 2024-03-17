Video: Meryl Streep and Martin Short Visit MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Meryl Streep and Martin Short visited Merrily We Roll Along on Saturday night and stopped backstage after the show.

Krystal Joy Brown, who plays Gussie Carnegie in the show, documented the experience in her Instagram stories.

“Wonderful! You were wonderful,” Streep says to the cast in the video. “What a show. What a show. It must be a joy, I hope it is. That was … wow.”

Brown's stories also feature footage of Martin Short shaking hands with cast members, and video of photographers taking a group shot of the cast with the legends, as Short leads a sing-along of 'Old Friends' from the show.

Check out the video!

Merrily We Roll Along stars Daniel Radcliffe as Charley Kringas, Jonathan Groff as Franklin Shepard, and Lindsay Mendez as Mary Flynn, Merrily We Roll Along also features Krystal Joy Brown as Gussie Carnegie, Katie Rose Clarke as Beth Shepard, and Reg Rogers as Joe Josephson.

The company currently includes Calvin James Davis, Max Rackenberg, Brady Wagner, Sherz Aletaha, Maya Boyd, Leana Rae Concepcion, Morgan Kirner, Ken Krugman, Corey Mach, Talia Simone Robinson, Amanda Rose, Jamila Sabares-Klemm, Brian Sears, Evan Alexander Smith, Christian Strange, Koray Tarhan, Vishal Vaidya, Natalie Wachen, and Jacob Keith Watson.

MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG is directed by multi-Olivier Award® winner Maria Friedman, features music & lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, a book by George Furth, and is based on the original play by George S. Kaufman & Moss Hart.

Spanning three decades in the entertainment business, Merrily We Roll Along charts the turbulent relationship between composer Franklin Shepard and his two lifelong friends — writer Mary and lyricist & playwright Charley. An inventive cult-classic ahead of its time, Merrily We Roll Along features some of Stephen Sondheim’s most celebrated and personal songs.