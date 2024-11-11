Video: Megan Hilty Shares Why DEATH BECOMES HER Works as a Musical

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Megan Hilty is back on Broadway! The Smash star is currently starring in Death Becomes Her, the comedy musical based on the film of the same name. On a recent visit to The Kelly Kelly Clarkson Show, the performer revealed that this show has been a longtime dream.

"It was like 10 years ago someone asked me, 'If there's one movie you could turn into a Broadway musical, what would it be?' And I was like, 'Oh, Death Becomes Her!'" Hilty shared. "It's so deliciously campy and over the top that of course we break out into song," she added.

Hilty also discussed her tongue-in-cheek bio in the show's prgram which, as it turns out, isn't hers at all. "So it's a real big swing that I've taken here," the performer admits. Rather than using her own bio, she utilized Meryl Streep's in a word-for-word copy from the acting legend's Wikipedia page. Streep played her character in the original film. Watch the interview now!

About Death Becomes Her:

DEATH BECOMES HER began preview performances on Wednesday, October 23, ahead of opening on Thursday, November 21 at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre (205 West 46th Street).

DEATH BECOMES HER stars Tony Award nominees Megan Hilty (Wicked, “Smash”), Jennifer Simard (Company, Disaster!), Christopher Sieber (Spamalot, Company), and Grammy Award winner Michelle Williams (Destiny's Child, Chicago). The cast also features Marija Abney, Lauren Celentano, Sarita Colon, Kaleigh Cronin, Natalie Charle Ellis, Taurean Everett, Michael Graceffa, Neil Haskell, Kolton Krouse, Josh Lamon, Sarah Meahl, Ximone Rose, Sir Brock Warren, Bud Weber, Ryan Worsing, Warren Yang, Kyle Brown, Lakota Knuckle, Johanna Moise, and Amy Quanbeck.

Directed and choreographed by Tony Award winner Christopher Gattelli, Death Becomes Her features a book by Marco Pennette, and an original score by Julia Mattison & Noel Carey.

Madeline Ashton is the most beautiful actress (just ask her) ever to grace the stage and screen. Helen Sharp is the long-suffering author (just ask her) who lives in her shadow. They have always been the best of frenemies… until Madeline steals Helen's fiancé away. As Helen plots revenge and Madeline clings to her rapidly fading star, their world is suddenly turned upside down by Viola Van Horn, a mysterious woman with a secret that's to die for.

After one sip of Viola's magical potion, Madeline and Helen begin a new era of life (and death) with their youth and beauty restored…and a grudge to last eternity. Life's a bitch and then you die. Or not!