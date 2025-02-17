Video: Megan Hilty Says DEATH BECOMES HER 'Is The Hardest I Have Ever Worked'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Megan Hilty is practically running a marathon in Death Becomes Her. "There's only three and a half minutes during the course of this whole show that I sit down," Hilty told Jenna Bush Hager and Willie Geist on a recent visit to TODAY. She trained to be a runner for the role of Madeline Ashton, admitting that the production "is the hardest I have ever worked."

In the original 1992 film, her character was played by Meryl Streep who sent the performer a gift consisting of dead flowers and a facetious note that read "Break a leg or I'll break it for you." Check out photos of the gift here. Hilty said that she expects that Streep will attend a performance of a show, and hopes to have her sign the note when that happens.

Also during the segment, she explained why she likes to know when celebrities are in the audience, discussed her life in Los Angeles, and went on to play a round of the game Don't Look Back. Watch the full interview now!

Death Becomes Her stars Tony Award nominees Megan Hilty (Wicked, “Smash”), Jennifer Simard (Company, Disaster!), Christopher Sieber (Spamalot, Company), and Grammy Award winner Michelle Williams (Destiny's Child, Chicago). The cast also features Marija Abney, Lauren Celentano, Sarita Colon, Kaleigh Cronin, Natalie Charle Ellis, Taurean Everett, Michael Graceffa, Neil Haskell, Kolton Krouse, Josh Lamon, Sarah Meahl, Ximone Rose, Sir Brock Warren, Bud Weber, Ryan Worsing, Warren Yang, Kyle Brown, Lakota Knuckle, Johanna Moise, and Amy Quanbeck.

Directed and choreographed by Tony Award winner Christopher Gattelli, Death Becomes Her features a book by Marco Pennette, and an original score by Julia Mattison & Noel Carey.

Madeline Ashton is the most beautiful actress (just ask her) ever to grace the stage and screen. Helen Sharp is the long-suffering author (just ask her) who lives in her shadow. They have always been the best of frenemies… until Madeline steals Helen's fiancé away. As Helen plots revenge and Madeline clings to her rapidly fading star, their world is suddenly turned upside down by Viola Van Horn, a mysterious woman with a secret that's to die for.