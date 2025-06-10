Video: Meet the Jimmys-Bound Winners of the 2025 Roger Rees Awards

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Just last month, Jack Ceglie and Gloria Manning were named the winners of Outstanding Performance in a Musical at the Roger Rees Awards, both moving forward to represent the Greater New York region at the 16th Annual Jimmy Awards.

They were chosen out of the 50 nominees for Outstanding Performer who had been selected from 80 high schools across 13 counties throughout the Greater New York area including the Bronx, Dutchess, Kings (Brooklyn), Nassau, New York (Manhattan), Orange, Putnam, Queens, Rockland, Suffolk, Ulster and Westchester.

BroadwayWorld is very proud to be the official media partner of the event and we worked closely with Student Reporter Chloe Pusey for complete coverage of this year's awards. In this video, watch as Chloe catches up with Gloria and Jack after the big day, as they look ahead to the Jimmy Awards!