Video: Watch the 2025 Roger Rees Awards Pre-Show Arrivals

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Just yesterday, students from across New York City gathered for the 2024-25 Roger Rees Awards, which was hosted by Kevin Del Aguila at Symphony Space. This year’s nominees represented 80 high schools across 13 counties including the Bronx, Dutchess, Kings (Brooklyn), Nassau, New York (Manhattan), Orange, Putnam, Queens, Rockland, Suffolk, Ulster and Westchester.

Two students selected by this panel of Broadway experts will represent the Greater New York region at The Broadway League Foundation’s The Jimmy Awards (also known as the National High School Musical Theatre Awards) on June 23 at the Minskoff Theatre.

Check out a list of this year's winners and watch the pre-show guest arrivals featuring BroadwayWorld's own Richard Ridge and Student Reporter winner Chloe Pussey here.