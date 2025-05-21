Photos: Inside the 2025 Roger Rees Awards Ceremony

Winners of the 2025 Roger Rees Awards are Jack Ceglie and Gloria Manning.
As BroadwayWorld reported earlier this week, talented students from across New York City gathered at Symphony Space for the Roger Rees Awards, hosted by Kevin Del Aguila. Check out photos from inside the big day below!
The winners of Outstanding Performance in a Musical were Jack Ceglie (Lynbrook, NY) and Gloria Manning (St. Albans, NY). Manning, representing the Professional Performing Arts School (New York County), won for her performance of Natasha in Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812; Ceglie, representing Long Island High School for the Arts (Nassau County), won for his performance of Bobby Strong in Urinetown.
Additionally, Robert Silverstein and Grace Kiamie were named Emerging Artist winners. Other finalists included: William Herbert, Haley Polidore, Jack Chambers, Haylie Christiano, Joel Crump, Winter Donnelly, Tyler Landusky, Eliana Panoff. The Starcatcher Award went to Kelsy Vargas.
This year’s nominees represented 80 high schools across 13 counties including the Bronx, Dutchess, Kings (Brooklyn), Nassau, New York (Manhattan), Orange, Putnam, Queens, Rockland, Suffolk, Ulster and Westchester.
Photo Credit: Rebecca J. Michelson
2025 Roger Rees Awards nominees
2025 Roger Rees Awards nominees
2025 Roger Rees Awards nominees
Kelsy Vargas
New Faces 2025
Jim Hoare and Lisa Drance
Lisa Drance
Grace Kiamie
Grace Kiamie
Robert Silverstein
Robert Silverstein and Grace Kiamie
Gloria Manning and Robert Silverstein
Jack Ceglie
Jack Ceglie, Gloria Manning, Robert Silverstein and Grace Kiamie
Jack Ceglie
Jack Ceglie, Gloria Manning, Robert Silverstein and Grace Kiamie
2025 Roger Rees Awards nominees
Grace Kiamie, Jack Ceglie, Gloria Manning, Robert Silverstein
Grace Kiamie, Jack Ceglie, Kevin Del Aguila, Gloria Manning, Robert Silverstein
Jack Ceglie, Kevin Del Aguila, Gloria Manning
Grace Kiamie, Kevin Del Aguila, Robert Silverstein
Jack Ceglie
Robert Silverstein
Grace Kiamie
Gloria Manning
