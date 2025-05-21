 tracking pixel
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: Inside the 2025 Roger Rees Awards Ceremony

Winners of the 2025 Roger Rees Awards are Jack Ceglie  and Gloria Manning.

By: May. 21, 2025
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

As BroadwayWorld reported earlier this week, talented students from across New York City gathered at Symphony Space for the Roger Rees Awards, hosted by Kevin Del Aguila. Check out photos from inside the big day below!

The winners of Outstanding Performance in a Musical were Jack Ceglie (Lynbrook, NY) and Gloria Manning (St. Albans, NY). Manning, representing the Professional Performing Arts School (New York County), won for her performance of Natasha in Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812; Ceglie, representing Long Island High School for the Arts (Nassau County), won for his performance of Bobby Strong in Urinetown.

Additionally, Robert Silverstein and Grace Kiamie were named Emerging Artist winners. Other finalists included: William Herbert, Haley Polidore, Jack Chambers, Haylie Christiano, Joel Crump, Winter Donnelly, Tyler Landusky, Eliana Panoff. The Starcatcher Award went to Kelsy Vargas.

This year’s nominees represented 80 high schools across 13 counties including the Bronx, Dutchess, Kings (Brooklyn), Nassau, New York (Manhattan), Orange, Putnam, Queens, Rockland, Suffolk, Ulster and Westchester.

Photo Credit: Rebecca J. Michelson

Photos: Inside the 2025 Roger Rees Awards Ceremony Image
2025 Roger Rees Awards nominees

Photos: Inside the 2025 Roger Rees Awards Ceremony Image
2025 Roger Rees Awards nominees

Photos: Inside the 2025 Roger Rees Awards Ceremony Image
2025 Roger Rees Awards nominees

Photos: Inside the 2025 Roger Rees Awards Ceremony Image
Kelsy Vargas

Photos: Inside the 2025 Roger Rees Awards Ceremony Image
New Faces 2025

Photos: Inside the 2025 Roger Rees Awards Ceremony Image
Jim Hoare and Lisa Drance

Photos: Inside the 2025 Roger Rees Awards Ceremony Image
Lisa Drance

Photos: Inside the 2025 Roger Rees Awards Ceremony Image
Grace Kiamie

Photos: Inside the 2025 Roger Rees Awards Ceremony Image
Grace Kiamie

Photos: Inside the 2025 Roger Rees Awards Ceremony Image
Robert Silverstein

Photos: Inside the 2025 Roger Rees Awards Ceremony Image
Robert Silverstein and Grace Kiamie

Photos: Inside the 2025 Roger Rees Awards Ceremony Image
Gloria Manning

Photos: Inside the 2025 Roger Rees Awards Ceremony Image
Gloria Manning and Robert Silverstein

Photos: Inside the 2025 Roger Rees Awards Ceremony Image
Jack Ceglie 

Photos: Inside the 2025 Roger Rees Awards Ceremony Image
Jack Ceglie, Gloria Manning, Robert Silverstein and Grace Kiamie

Photos: Inside the 2025 Roger Rees Awards Ceremony Image
Jack Ceglie

Photos: Inside the 2025 Roger Rees Awards Ceremony Image
Jack Ceglie, Gloria Manning, Robert Silverstein and Grace Kiamie

Photos: Inside the 2025 Roger Rees Awards Ceremony Image
2025 Roger Rees Awards nominees

Photos: Inside the 2025 Roger Rees Awards Ceremony Image
Grace Kiamie, Jack Ceglie, Gloria Manning, Robert Silverstein

Photos: Inside the 2025 Roger Rees Awards Ceremony Image
Grace Kiamie, Jack Ceglie, Kevin Del Aguila, Gloria Manning, Robert Silverstein

Photos: Inside the 2025 Roger Rees Awards Ceremony Image
Jack Ceglie, Kevin Del Aguila, Gloria Manning

Photos: Inside the 2025 Roger Rees Awards Ceremony Image
Grace Kiamie, Kevin Del Aguila, Robert Silverstein

Photos: Inside the 2025 Roger Rees Awards Ceremony Image
Jack Ceglie

Photos: Inside the 2025 Roger Rees Awards Ceremony Image
Robert Silverstein

Photos: Inside the 2025 Roger Rees Awards Ceremony Image
Grace Kiamie

Photos: Inside the 2025 Roger Rees Awards Ceremony Image
Gloria Manning

TFCA Image

Best Long-Running Broadway Show - Live Standings

Wicked - 17%
Hadestown - 15%
Hamilton - 15%
Vote Now!

Videos