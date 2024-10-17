Video: Meet the Company of DRAG: THE MUSICAL

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Previews are now underway for DRAG: The Musical, the original musical written by superstar Alaska Thunderf*ck alongside her longtime musical collaborators, multi-platinum songwriter, Tomas Costanza, and chart-topping songstress Ashley Gordon. The company met the press to discuss what to expect from the musical, and more!

One of the stars of the production, Nick Adams sharded, "If you put, like, Mel Brooks, Charles Busch, Rocky Horror, and Rock of Ages into a blender, I feel like that's our musical."

Creator Alaska Thunderf*ck shared, "The audience is a huge part of it, because we're drag queens, and we want people to laugh, and scream, and cry, and react in every way. So, now that we have people in the seats, it's wonderful, we're all just living."

The production is directed and choreographed by Spencer Liff and opens on Monday, October 21 at New World Stages. The cast of DRAG: The Musical features Alaska Thunderf*ck as Kitty Galloway (through 1/11/25), Nick Adams as Alexis Gillmore, Eddie Korbich as Drunk Jerry, J. Elaine Marcos as Gloria Schmidt/Rita LaRitz, Jan Sport as Savannah St. James, Jujubee as The Tigress, Lagoona Bloo as Tuna Turner, Luxx Noir London as Popcorn, Nick Laughlin as Puss Puss DuBois, Remi Tuckman and Yair Keydar alternate the role of ten-year-old Brendan Hutchinson, and Joey McIntyre (through 11/24/24) as the straight man Tom Hutchinson. The ensemble includes Cameron Mitchell Bell, Christine Shepard, Kodiak Thompson, Nicholas Kraft, and Teddy Wilson Jr.



In DRAG: The Musical, two Drag Houses, both alike in indignity, vie for supremacy in a wig-snatching journey of fashion, family, and forgiveness. After a bitter split, two estranged queens bring their already simmering tensions to a boiling point when they open competing clubs. In this queen-eat-queen tale of spite and survival, there’s only one rule: no lip-synching allowed.