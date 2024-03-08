Video: Meet the Cast Members Making Their Broadway Debuts in THE WHO'S TOMMY

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Previews begin tonight for the reimagined production of The Who’s TOMMY, with opening night slated March 28, 2024 at the Nederlander Theatre.

Before they hit the arcade to see the 'pinball wizard', meet the cast members who are making their Broadway debuts in The Who’s TOMMY, including Ali Louis Bourzgui, Lily Kren, Jeremiah Alsop, Mark Mitrano, Tassy Kirbas, Brett Michael Lockley, Haley Gustafson, Andrew Tufano, David Paul Kidder, and more!

Tommy will star Ali Louis Bourzgui as Tommy, Alison Luff as Mrs. Walker, Adam Jacobs as Captain Walker, John Ambrosino as Uncle Ernie, Bobby Conteas Cousin Kevin, and Christina Sajous as The Acid Queen.

About The Who's Tommy

Three decades after the epic pop-culture musical theatre sensation first bowed on Broadway, original Tony Award-winning creators Pete Townshend (music, lyrics, book) and Des McAnuff (book, direction) have reunited to bring the story of Tommy Walker to today’s audiences.

With music and lyrics by Pete Townshend and book by Pete Townshend and Des McAnuff, The Who’s TOMMY is directed by Des McAnuff.

Myth and spectacle combine in The Who’s exhilarating 1969 rock opera, TOMMY—including the unforgettable anthems “I’m Free,” “See Me, Feel Me,” “Sensation” and “Pinball Wizard.” After witnessing his father shoot his rival, the young Tommy Walker is lost in the universe, endlessly and obsessively staring into the mirror. An innate knack for pinball catapults him from reticent adolescent to celebrity savior.