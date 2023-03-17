Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Video: Meet the All-Star Dancers of Bob Fosse's DANCIN' on Broadway

Bob Fosse's Dancin' is running on Broadway at the Music Box Theatre.

Mar. 17, 2023  

Bob Fosse's DANCIN' is just days away from its opening night! DANCIN' is Fosse's full-throated, full-bodied celebration of dancers and dancing. Utterly reimagined for the 21st century, this DANCIN' brims with a level of warmth, emotion, and color seldom seen in modern interpretations of Fosse's influential style and features some of his most inventive and rarely performed choreography. With New York's hottest cast performing wall-to-wall dance, including Fosse classics such as "Mr. Bojangles," and "Sing Sing Sing." DANCIN' delivers the quintessential Broadway experience for Fosse fans and first-timers alike. You think you've seen dancing, but you've never seen DANCIN' like this.

The production's direction and musical staging is by Tony Award winner Wayne Cilento, one of the stars of the original Broadway production, and is produced in cooperation with Nicole Fosse.

The cast, consisting of some of the best of Broadway's elite dancers includes Ioana Alfonso (Hometown: Miami via DR/PR), Yeman Brown (Hometown: Tallahassee, FL), Peter John Chursin (Hometown: San Francisco, CA), Dylis Croman (Hometown: Dallas, TX), Jovan Dansberry (Hometown: St. Louis, MO), Karli Dinardo (Hometown: Melbourne, Australia), Tony D'Alelio (Hometown: Roanoke, VA), Aydin Eyikan (Hometown: Fairfield, CT), Pedro Garza (Hometown: Abilene, Texas), Jacob Guzman (Hometown: Brockton, MA), Manuel Herrera (Hometown: Charlotte, NC), Afra Hines (Hometown: Miami, FL), Gabriel Hyman (Hometown: Chesapeake, VA), Kolton Krouse (Hometown: Gilbert, Arizona), Mattie Love (Hometown: Layton, UT), Krystal Mackie (Hometown: Brooklyn, NY), Yani Marin (Hometown: Miami, FL), Nando Morland (Hometown: Colombia / Denver, CO), Khori Michelle Petinaud (Hometown: Centreville, VA), Ida Saki (Hometown: Dallas, TX), Ron Todorowski (Hometown: Pittsburgh, PA), and Neka Zang (Hometown: Scottsdale, AZ).

Watch below as we check in with the company ahead of opening night!






Related Stories
Photos: The Company of BOB FOSSES DANCIN Meets the Press! Photo
Photos: The Company of BOB FOSSE'S DANCIN' Meets the Press!
See photos of the company of DANCIN' meeting the press!
Video: First Look at the Cast of BOB FOSSES DANCIN Performing Dancin Man Photo
Video: First Look at the Cast of BOB FOSSE'S DANCIN' Performing 'Dancin' Man'
Last night, March 2, Bob Fosse’s DANCIN’ returned to Broadway! To commemorate the first performance, the production has released a never-before-seen short film of the musical number, 'Dancin’ Man.' Check out the video here!
Photos: Get A First Look At The Cast Of Bob Fosses DANCIN On Broadway Photo
Photos: Get A First Look At The Cast Of Bob Fosse's DANCIN' On Broadway
Get a first look at Bob Fosse's DANCIN' ahead of its first preview tonight on Broadway with an official opening on Sunday, March 19 at the Music Box Theatre.
BOB FOSSES DANCIN Announces Rush and Lottery Policies Photo
BOB FOSSE'S DANCIN' Announces Rush and Lottery Policies
Bob Fosse's DANCIN' has announced general and digital rush and digital lottery policies as previews begin this Thursday, March 2 at 8 PM at the Music Box Theatre (239 West 45th St.)

From This Author - In Rehearsals

Can't wait for what's up next? BroadwayWorld is giving you an inside look at the shows to come!

... (read more about this author)

Video: Meet the Cast of THE THANKSGIVING PLAY on BroadwayVideo: Meet the Cast of THE THANKSGIVING PLAY on Broadway
March 16, 2023

Second Stage Theater's production of Larissa FastHorse's play, The Thanksgiving Play is coming to Broadway! Watch as BroadwayWorld checks in with the cast and creative team in this video.
Video: The Company of PETER PAN GOES WRONG Is Getting Ready to Make Mischief on BroadwayVideo: The Company of PETER PAN GOES WRONG Is Getting Ready to Make Mischief on Broadway
March 13, 2023

Rehearsals are underway for the Broadway premiere of Peter Pan Goes Wrong, the international comedy sensation from Mischief. BroadwayWorld met with the company last week and we're taking you behind the scenes of the big day in this video!
Character Breakdown: WHITE GIRL IN DANGER Cast Unpacks Their RolesCharacter Breakdown: WHITE GIRL IN DANGER Cast Unpacks Their Roles
March 7, 2023

The World Premiere of Michael R. Jackson's new musical, White Girl in Danger, presented by Vineyard Theatre and Second Stage Theater will begin previews on March 15, 2023 and will officially open on April 10, 2023 at Second Stage's Off-Broadway home, the Tony Kiser Theater.
Video: The Company of FAT HAM Talks Bringing the Play to BroadwayVideo: The Company of FAT HAM Talks Bringing the Play to Broadway
March 6, 2023

Watch BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge chat with the company of Broadway's Fat Ham!
Video: The Company of WHITE GIRL IN Danger on Living in Michael R. Jackson's WorldVideo: The Company of WHITE GIRL IN Danger on Living in Michael R. Jackson's World
March 6, 2023

Watch BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge chat with the company of White Girl in Danger!
share