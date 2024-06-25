Video: Mandy Moore Reveals Her Broadway Dreams On THE VIEW

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



On a recent visit to The View, singer and actress Mandy Moore revealed her Broadway dreams!

When asked what was left on her professional bucket list, Moore replied that she would love to come to Broadway, adding that it was on her "pedestal of all pedestals" in terms of showbiz goals.

Mandy said that she idolized Bette Midler as a child and loves musical classics like Gypsy and Guys and Dolls.

See her appearance below!

About Mandy Moore

Mandy Moore rose to fame with her debut single, "Candy", which peaked at #41 on the Billboard Hot 100. Her debut studio album, So Real (1999), received a platinum certification from the RIAA. The title single from her reissue of So Real, I Wanna Be With You (2000), became Moore's first top 30 song in the US, peaking at #24 on the Hot 100. Moore subsequently released the studio albums Mandy Moore (2001), Coverage (2003), Wild Hope (2007), Amanda Leigh (2009), Silver Landings (2020), and In Real Life (2022). She has sold 10 million albums worldwide.

Moore made her feature film debut in 2001 with a minor voice role in Dr. Dolittle 2, before playing a supporting role in the comedy The Princess Diaries. She received recognition for her starring role in the romantic drama A Walk to Remember (2002). Her subsequent film credits include How to Deal (2003), Chasing Liberty (2004), Saved! (2004), Racing Stripes (2005), Because I Said So (2007), License to Wed (2007), Love, Wedding, Marriage (2011), 47 Meters Down (2017), The Darkest Minds (2018), and Midway (2019). She also voiced Rapunzel in the Disney animated musical fantasy film Tangled (2010).



From 2016 to 2022, she starred as Rebecca Pearson in the NBC family drama series This Is Us, receiving nominations for a Golden Globe Award and a Primetime Emmy Award. In 2019, she received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.