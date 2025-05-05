Video: Mandy Gonzalez Sings IN THE HEIGHTS, HAMILTON, & More in ALL ARTS Concert

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



ALL ARTS recently debuted House Seats: Mandy Gonzalez in Concert, a new concert film featuring a selection of Broadway hits, pop classics, and original songs performed by the Broadway star. Taped live at Tilles Center for the Performing Arts at Long Island University, the concert is described as a "celebration of identity, storytelling and music that spans genres and generations." Watch it now!

In the concert, Gonzalez performs an eclectic setlist that includes “Satisfied” (Hamilton), "Breathe" (In the Heights), and “Fearless,” a personal anthem written for her by Lin-Manuel Miranda. The concert also features a special collaboration with the Long Island University Choir, whose student performers join Gonzalez onstage for a powerful finale that includes Katy Perry’s “Firework."

Mandy Gonzalez is currently on Broadway in Sunset Blvd., appearing as Norma Desmond in certain performances. Her first Broadway role was in Aida and has since gone on to originate the role of ‘Nina Rosario’ in the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical, In The Heights, for which she received a Drama Desk Award. She is also among the Broadway greats who have taken on the role of ‘Elphaba’ in Wicked and she also starred in Hamilton as ‘Angelica Schuyler’ for six years.