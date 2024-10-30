Video: Maia Reficco and Jordan Fisher Perform 'All I've Ever Known' from HADESTOWN on GOOD MORNING AMERICA

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Hadestown's Maia Reficco and Jordan Fisher took the stage on Good Morning America on Monday for a performance of "All I've Ever Known."

Before the performance, the Broadway stars chatted with GMA hosts about their experience in the production. Reficco is making her Broadway debut with the award-winning musical, which she says is a "dream come true...Getting to do it with [Fisher] and our incredible company is very surreal for me."

Fisher, who has been seen in past Broadway productions such as Sweeney Todd and Dear Evan Hanson, calls Hadesown "the complete theatre experience from the moment you walk in...It's such an intimate space [and] we feel like we're doing the show in everyone's laps." Watch the interview and performance now!

HADESTOWN was the most honored show of the 2018-2019 Broadway season. In addition to the show's eight Tony Awards, it has been honored with four Drama Desk Awards, six Outer Critics Circle Awards, including Outstanding New Broadway Musical, and the Drama League Award for Outstanding Production of a Musical.

The acclaimed musical is by celebrated singer-songwriter and Tony Award winner Anaïs Mitchell and developed with original director and Tony Award winner Rachel Chavkin. HADESTOWN marks the first time in over a decade that a woman has been the solo author of a musical: writing the music, lyrics, and book, and is the fourth time in Broadway history a woman has accomplished this creative feat.

The show opened at the Walter Kerr Theatre on Broadway (219 West 48th Street, New York) on April 17, 2019, where it played sold out houses nightly before performances were suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic. HADESTOWN resumed performances September 2, 2021 as one of the first musicals to reopen on Broadway where it continues to play today.

The show originated as Mitchell's indie theater project that toured Vermont which she then turned into an acclaimed album. With Chavkin, her artistic collaborator, HADESTOWN has been transformed into a genre-defying new musical that blends modern American folk music with New Orleans-inspired jazz to reimagine a sweeping ancient tale.

Following two intertwining love stories — that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone — HADESTOWN invites audiences on a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back. Mitchell's beguiling melodies and Chavkin's poetic imagination pit industry against nature, doubt against faith, and fear against love. Performed by a vibrant ensemble of actors, dancers, and singers, HADESTOWN delivers a deeply resonant and defiantly hopeful theatrical experience.