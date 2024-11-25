Video: MUFASA: THE LION KING Promo Spotlights Scar

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Disney has debuted a new promo video for Mufasa: The Lion King, the prequel to the 2019 live-action remake. In the video, viewers bear witness to the early days of lions Mufasa and Scar, two brothers who would grow up to become adversaries.

The new movie is directed by Barry Jenkins, with songs by Lin-Manuel Miranda, and a cast that includes Aaron Pierre, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Seth Rogen, Billy Eichner, Theo Somolu, Braelyn Rankins and Anika Noni Rose.

The film also features John Kani, Tiffany Boone, Kagiso Lediga, Preston Nyman, Mads Mikkelsen, Thandiwe Newton, Lennie James, Keith David, Donald Glover, Blue Ivy Carter, Folake Olowofoyeku, Joanna Jones, Thuso Mbedu, Sheila Atim, Abdul Salis, Dominique Jennings and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter. “Mufasa: The Lion King” releases only in theaters Dec. 20, 2024.

Exploring the unlikely rise of the beloved king of the Pride Lands, “Mufasa: The Lion King” enlists Rafiki to relay the legend of Mufasa to young lion cub Kiara, daughter of Simba and Nala, with Timon and Pumbaa lending their signature schtick. Told in flashbacks, the story introduces Mufasa as an orphaned cub, lost and alone until he meets a sympathetic lion named Taka—the heir to a royal bloodline. The chance meeting sets in motion an expansive journey of an extraordinary group of misfits searching for their destiny—their bonds will be tested as they work together to evade a threatening and deadly foe.