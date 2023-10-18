Video: MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG's Daniel Radcliffe, Jonathan Groff, and Lindsay Mendez Take Lie Detector Tests

Merrily We Roll Along is now open at Broadway's Hudson Theatre. In a fun new video with Vanity Fair, the show's stars, Daniel Radcliffe, Jonathan Groff, and Lindsay Mendez took the infamous lie detector test.

Does Dan ever Google himself? Has he ever read fan fiction about himself? Would Lindsay consider Pedro Pascal a "daddy"? Does Jonathan know what Ariana DeBose meant by "the thing" Angela Bassett did?

Find out all of this and more in the video below!

About Merrily We Roll Along

Merrily We Roll Along is directed by multi-Olivier Award® winner Maria Friedman, features music & lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, a book by George Furth, and is based on the original play by George S. Kaufman & Moss Hart.

Starring Daniel Radcliffe as Charley Kringas, Jonathan Groff as Franklin Shepard, and Lindsay Mendez as Mary Flynn, Merrily We Roll Along also features Krystal Joy Brown as Gussie Carnegie, Katie Rose Clarke as Beth Shepard, and Reg Rogers as Joe Josephson. The company includes Max Rackenberg, Brady Wagner, Sherz Aletaha, Maya Boyd, Leana Rae Concepcion, Morgan Kirner, Ken Krugman, Corey Mach, Talia Robinson, Amanda Rose, Jamila Sabares-Klemm, Brian Sears, Evan Alexander Smith, Christian Strange, Koray Tarhan, Vishal Vaidya, Natalie Wachen, and Jacob Keith Watson.

Spanning three decades in the entertainment business, Merrily We Roll Along charts the turbulent relationship between composer Franklin Shepard and his two lifelong friends — writer Mary and lyricist & playwright Charley. An inventive cult-classic ahead of its time, Merrily We Roll Along features some of Stephen Sondheim’s most celebrated and personal songs.



