Video: MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Stars Recall Onstage Mishaps and Line Flubs on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS





As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Tony winners Daniel Radcliffe, Jonathan Groff, and Lindsay Mendez visited Late Night with Seth Meyers on Monday to discuss the new film version of Broadway's Merrily We Roll Along.

During the conversation, the trio spoke about watching the filmed version for the first time. "I think it was great. There were so many things we had missed that we never see because we were on stage doing it," explained Mendez.

They went on to talk about their onstage mishaps, including a couple involving Groff. "Jonathan is the worst onstage. If something goes wrong, he just looks at you and [grins.]" Mendez said. One such mishap was a major lyric flub from the Just in Time star during "Opening Doors." Check out the interview to see footage from the performance, and the "line" he said instead!

Tickets are now on sale here for Merrily We Roll Along, the live filmed version of the smash four-time Tony Award-winning musical performance, directed by Maria Friedman. The film is opening in theaters worldwide beginning on December 5, 2025, and will be released in collaboration with Fathom Entertainment.

Spanning three decades, Merrily We Roll Along charts the turbulent relationship between composer Franklin Shepard and his two lifelong friends — writer Mary and lyricist & playwright Charley. Originally produced on Broadway in 1981, the musical has since become a cult classic.

The critically acclaimed production won the 2024 Tony Awards for Best Revival of a Musical, Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical, Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical and Best Orchestrations. Additionally, in London, Merrily We Roll Along garnered the most five-star reviews in West End history, with Friedman’s production also winning the Olivier Award for Best Musical Revival.

Merrily We Roll Along is produced by Sonia Friedman, David Babani, Patrick Catullo, F. Richard Pappas, RadicalMedia’s Jon Kamen, and Dave Sirulnick. Executive Producers include Meredith Bennett, No Guarantees Productions, Scott Abrams, Jonathan Corr, Mary Maggio, Jeff Romley, Tony Yurgaitis, Andrew Cohen, Amanda Lipitz, Henry Tisch alongside Co-executive producer Stephanie P. McClelland. Karla Zambrano and Alec Sash serve as Supervising Producers.

Photo credit: Matthew Murphy