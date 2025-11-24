MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Stars to Visit LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS

Tony Award winners Jonathan Groff, Daniel Radcliffe, and Lindsay Mendez are set to visit Late Night with Seth Meyers tonight to discuss the upcoming release of the film version of Broadway's Merrily We Roll Along. Tune in to NBC on Monday, November 24, at 12:35/11:35c to watch the interview with the performers. On Monday, they also stopped by TODAY with Jenna & Friends to talk about the project. Watch their appearance here.

Tickets are now on sale here for Merrily We Roll Along, the live filmed version of the smash four-time Tony Award-winning musical performance, directed by Maria Friedman. The film is opening in theaters worldwide beginning on December 5, 2025, and will be released in collaboration with Fathom Entertainment.

Spanning three decades, Merrily We Roll Along charts the turbulent relationship between composer Franklin Shepard and his two lifelong friends — writer Mary and lyricist & playwright Charley. Originally produced on Broadway in 1981, the musical has since become a cult classic.

The critically acclaimed production won the 2024 Tony Awards for Best Revival of a Musical, Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical, Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical and Best Orchestrations. Additionally, in London, Merrily We Roll Along garnered the most five-star reviews in West End history, with Friedman’s production also winning the Olivier Award for Best Musical Revival.

Merrily We Roll Along is produced by Sonia Friedman, David Babani, Patrick Catullo, F. Richard Pappas, RadicalMedia’s Jon Kamen, and Dave Sirulnick. Executive Producers include Meredith Bennett, No Guarantees Productions, Scott Abrams, Jonathan Corr, Mary Maggio, Jeff Romley, Tony Yurgaitis, Andrew Cohen, Amanda Lipitz, Henry Tisch alongside Co-executive producer Stephanie P. McClelland. Karla Zambrano and Alec Sash serve as Supervising Producers.

Photo credit: Matthew Murphy