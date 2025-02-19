Video: MAYBE HAPPY ENDING Understudy Hannah Kevitt Makes Her Debut

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Maybe Happy Ending understudy Hannah Kevitt made her debut as "Claire" on February 18. Watch a video of Kevitt, who will be taking on the role through February 23, taking her first bow at the Belasco Theatre on Tuesday.

"I was given really good advice for my debut, where it was if you remember nothing else, try to remember your bow," she shared in a video posted by Maybe Happy Ending.

The production recently announced that Steven Huynh and Christopher James Tamayo will fill in to play the role of “Oliver," usually played by Darren Criss, for performances between March 22-29.

About Hannah Kevitt

Hannah Kevitt has also been seen on Broadway in Back to the Future (Broadway), Miss Saigon (Serenbe Playhouse), A Chorus Line (Heritage Theatre Festival), The King and I (Interlakes Theatre), and The Wolves (Actor’s Theatre of Charlotte).

About Maybe Happy Ending

Maybe Happy Ending stars Emmy and Golden Globe Award-winner Darren Criss, Helen J Shen, Dez Duron, and Marcus Choi. The cast also includes: Steven Huynh, Daniel May, Christopher James Tamayo, and Claire Kwon who round out the production as the understudies.

The Richard Rodgers Award-winning musical is helmed by Tony winner Michael Arden, features an innovative scenic design by Dane Laffrey, and book, music, and lyrics by the internationally acclaimed duo Will Aronson and Hue Park.

What's it all about? Inside a one-room apartment in the heart of Seoul, Oliver lives a happily quiet life listening to jazz records and caring for his favorite plant. But what else is there to do when you’re a Helperbot 3, a robot that has long been retired and considered obsolete? When his fellow Helperbot neighbor Claire asks to borrow his charger, what starts as an awkward encounter leads to a unique friendship, a surprising adventure, and maybe even…love?

Long before Broadway, the one-act musical had its world premiere in Seoul, South Korea at Lifeway Hall in DCF Daemyung Cultural Factory in 2016. Since then it has gone on to play in Japan, China, and Atlanta. It won the Korean Musical Award – Musical of the Year in 2019. The show was written in both Korean and English and was originally titled What I Learned From People. Both versions were performed in New York City in a workshop in 2016 as a part of the Wooran Cultural Foundation's first overseas development project.