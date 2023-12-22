Video: Lin-Manuel Miranda Shares Emotional Look At Son's MOANA Performance

Tony Award-winner Lin-Manuel Miranda gave us an emotional peek into the life of a living Disney legend when he shared his reaction to his son's school performing one of his most iconic anthems.

In the video, the composer and his wife, Vanessa Nadal, look on teary-eyed as their son Sebastian's class performs Lin's Oscar-nominated Moana anthem, "How Far I'll Go," as part of a school concert.

See the video below!

A Pulitzer Prize, Grammy, Emmy, Tony Award-winning composer, lyricist, and actor, Lin-Manuel is the creator and original star of Broadway’s Hamilton and In the Heights, and the recipient of the 2015 MacArthur Foundation Award and 2018 Kennedy Center Honors. He has been an active supporter of relief efforts in Puerto Rico post-Hurricane Maria. He lives with his family in NYC.

Miranda's theatre credits include: In The Heights (2008); West Side Story – Broadway Revival (2009); Working (2012); Bring it On The Musical (2012); Merrily We Roll Along (2012); 21 Chump Street (2014); Tick, Tick… BOOM! (2014); Hamilton (2015); Camelot (2019); Freestyle Love Supreme (2019)

Television credits include : The Sopranos (2007); Sesame Street (2009); House (2009); How I Met Your Mother (2009); The Electric Company (2010); Submissions Only (2010); Modern Family (2011); Smash (2013); Do Not Harm (2013); Freestyle Love Supreme (2014); Inside Amy Schumer (2016); Difficult People (2016); Saturday Night Live (2016); Drunk History (2016); Curb Your Enthusiasm (2017); DuckTales (2017); BoJack Horseman (2017); Bartlett Series (2018); Nina’s World (2018); Brooklyn Nine-Nine (2019); Fosse/Verdon (2019); His Dark Materials (2019)

Film Credits include : Sex & The City (2008); The Polar Bears (2012); The Odd Life of Timothy Green (2012); 200 Cartas (2013); Moana (2016); Speech & Debate (2017); Mary Poppins Returns (2018); Siempre, Luis (2020); We Are Freestyle Love Supreme (2020); In The Heights (2021)

Music Credits include : A Deeper Shade of Red/BTW Write Back (2007); In The Heights, Original Broadway Cast Recording (2008); West Side Story, 2009 Broadway Revival, Spanish Translations (2009); Merrily We Roll Along, New York Cast Recording (2012); Bring It On The Musical, Original Broadway Cast Recording (2012); 21 Chump Street, The Musical (2014); Hamilton, Original Broadway Cast Recording (2015); Love Make The World Go Round – Benefit Single with Jennifer Lopez (2016); Moana, Original Motion Picture Soundtrack (2016); The Hamilton Mixtape (2016); The Hamilton Instrumentals (2017); Almost Like Praying – Relief Single for Puerto Rico (2017); Hamildrops (2017); Mary Poppins Returns, Original Motion Picture Soundtrack (2018)