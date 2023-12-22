Video: Lin-Manuel Miranda Shares Emotional Look At Son's MOANA Performance

In the clip, Lin watches as his son Sebastian's class performs his Oscar-nominated Moana anthem, "How Far I'll Go," as part of a school concert.

By: Dec. 22, 2023

POPULAR

The Best Theater of 2023: Shows that Ruled the Year Photo 1 The Best Theater of 2023: Shows that Ruled the Year
Video: Jordan Fisher Performs 'If It's True' in HADESTOWN Photo 2 Video: Jordan Fisher Performs 'If It's True' in HADESTOWN
Review Roundup: APPROPRIATE Opens On Broadway Starring Sarah Paulson, Elle Fanning, Corey Photo 3 Review Roundup: APPROPRIATE Opens On Broadway Starring Sarah Paulson, Elle Fanning, Corey Stoll & More
Interview: Real-Life Married Couple Alexandra Socha & Etai Benson Share the Stage in FIDDL Photo 4 Interview: Alexandra Socha & Etai Benson Talk FIDDLER at Paper Mill

Video: Lin-Manuel Miranda Shares Emotional Look At Son's MOANA Performance

Tony Award-winner Lin-Manuel Miranda gave us an emotional peek into the life of a living Disney legend when he shared his reaction to his son's school performing one of his most iconic anthems.

In the video, the composer and his wife, Vanessa Nadal, look on teary-eyed as their son Sebastian's class performs Lin's Oscar-nominated Moana anthem, "How Far I'll Go," as part of a school concert.

See the video below!

A Pulitzer Prize, Grammy, Emmy, Tony Award-winning composer, lyricist, and actor, Lin-Manuel is the creator and original star of Broadway’s Hamilton and In the Heights, and the recipient of the 2015 MacArthur Foundation Award and 2018 Kennedy Center Honors. He has been an active supporter of relief efforts in Puerto Rico post-Hurricane Maria. He lives with his family in NYC.

Miranda's theatre credits include: In The Heights (2008); West Side Story – Broadway Revival (2009); Working (2012); Bring it On The Musical (2012); Merrily We Roll Along (2012); 21 Chump Street (2014); Tick, Tick… BOOM! (2014); Hamilton (2015); Camelot (2019); Freestyle Love Supreme (2019)

Television credits include : The Sopranos (2007); Sesame Street (2009); House (2009); How I Met Your Mother (2009); The Electric Company (2010); Submissions Only (2010); Modern Family (2011); Smash (2013); Do Not Harm (2013); Freestyle Love Supreme (2014); Inside Amy Schumer (2016); Difficult People (2016); Saturday Night Live (2016); Drunk History (2016); Curb Your Enthusiasm (2017); DuckTales (2017); BoJack Horseman (2017); Bartlett Series (2018); Nina’s World (2018); Brooklyn Nine-Nine (2019); Fosse/Verdon (2019); His Dark Materials (2019)

Film Credits include : Sex & The City (2008); The Polar Bears (2012); The Odd Life of Timothy Green (2012); 200 Cartas (2013); Moana (2016); Speech & Debate (2017); Mary Poppins Returns (2018); Siempre, Luis (2020); We Are Freestyle Love Supreme (2020); In The Heights (2021)

Music Credits include : A Deeper Shade of Red/BTW Write Back (2007); In The Heights, Original Broadway Cast Recording (2008); West Side Story, 2009 Broadway Revival, Spanish Translations (2009); Merrily We Roll Along, New York Cast Recording (2012); Bring It On The Musical, Original Broadway Cast Recording (2012); 21 Chump Street, The Musical (2014); Hamilton, Original Broadway Cast Recording (2015); Love Make The World Go Round – Benefit Single with Jennifer Lopez (2016); Moana, Original Motion Picture Soundtrack (2016); The Hamilton Mixtape (2016); The Hamilton Instrumentals (2017); Almost Like Praying – Relief Single for Puerto Rico (2017); Hamildrops (2017); Mary Poppins Returns, Original Motion Picture Soundtrack (2018) 



RELATED STORIES

1
Video: The Company of OUR CLASS At Brooklyn Academy of Music Meets the Press! Photo
Video: The Company of OUR CLASS At Brooklyn Academy of Music Meets the Press!

Our Class, the contemporary, award-winning play by Tadeusz Slobodzianek and directed by Ukrainian-born, Jewish director Igor Golyak will see a completely new production and its New York premiere at Brooklyn Academy of Music (BAM) beginning January 12. The cast and creative team of the play met the press this week and BroadwayWorld correspondent Richard Ridge was on hand to chat with the cast! See video of our visit to the rehearsal room!

2
Video: Watch SWEENEY TODDs Tiny Desk Concert Photo
Video: Watch SWEENEY TODD's Tiny Desk Concert

The cast of Sweeney Todd took part in a Tiny Desk Concert! Watch here!

3
MIND MANGLER to Play Final NYC Performance in January Before West End Run Photo
MIND MANGLER to Play Final NYC Performance in January Before West End Run

Mind Mangler: A Night of Tragic Illusion will play its final performance on Sunday, January 28, 2024 at 7PM.

4
Video: MJ Tour Opens at Los Angeles’ Pantages Theatre Photo
Video: MJ Tour Opens at Los Angeles’ Pantages Theatre

Last night, the tour production of MJ opened at Los Angeles’ Pantages Theatre. See footage from curtain call!

More Hot Stories For You

Meet the Next On Stage Top 5: Josiah SimsMeet the Next On Stage Top 5: Josiah Sims
12 Days of Christmas with Deborah Cox- Leslie Odom Jr. and Nicolette Robinson Duet12 Days of Christmas with Deborah Cox- Leslie Odom Jr. and Nicolette Robinson Duet
MIND MANGLER to Play Final NYC Performance in January Before West End RunMIND MANGLER to Play Final NYC Performance in January Before West End Run
Meet the Next On Stage Top 5: Braxton OfforMeet the Next On Stage Top 5: Braxton Offor

Videos

The Company of OUR CLASS At Brooklyn Academy of Music Meets the Press! Video
The Company of OUR CLASS At Brooklyn Academy of Music Meets the Press!
MJ Tour Opens at Los Angeles’ Pantages Theatre Video
MJ Tour Opens at Los Angeles’ Pantages Theatre
Joby Talbot & Neil Hannon Unwrap the Delicious New Music of WONKA Video
Joby Talbot & Neil Hannon Unwrap the Delicious New Music of WONKA
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
SPAMALOT
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
Ticket Central WONKA
SOME LIKE IT HOT
& JULIET

Recommended For You