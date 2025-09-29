Video: Leslie Odom Jr. Looks Back at 10 Years of HAMILTON, Talks Return to Iconic Role

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Fans are flocking to see Hamilton on Broadway as Leslie Odom Jr. is back playing the role of Aaron Burr in Lin-Manuel Miranda's hit musical. On an episode of TODAY's Sunday Sitdown, the performer, who won a Tony Award for his performance in 2016, reflected on his return to the iconic role and looked back at his Broadway journey.

"It's tremendous," he said of playing the character again 10 years later. "I'm having a wonderful little odyssey up here with this new cast of people revisiting this material at this time in my life." He continued: "I'm celebrating this show now most nights with 1,400 people that love this thing as much as I do, if not more. That wasn't the experience the first time around."

Check out the full interview, where the performer further dives into the legacy of the show, and his own career on stage and screen. Odom is currently playing Aaron Burr in a limited engagement through November 26. He originated the role of in Hamilton’s Off-Broadway and Broadway productions, earning a Tony Award for Best Leading Actor in a Musical and a Grammy Award as a principal soloist on the Original Broadway Cast Recording. Hamilton celebrated its tenth anniversary on Broadway this summer, on August 6, 2025.

Hamilton is the story of America then, told by America now. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, Hamilton has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre—a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education. Hamilton celebrated its tenth anniversary on Broadway this summer, and Odom, Jr. is now reprising his role as Aaron Burr through November 26.

With book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, Hamilton is based on Ron Chernow’s acclaimed biography. It has won Tony, Grammy, and Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors.