Video: Lena Hall Performs 'Crying' From IN DREAMS at Leeds Playhouse

Leeds Playhouse has released footage of Tony-award winning actor, Lena Hall singing Roy Orbison’s Crying ahead of the world premiere of In Dreams, which begins performances on 3 July.

The brand new musical is written by Emmy and Golden Globe-winning and Tony and Olivier Award-nominated David West Read (Schitt’s Creek, & Juliet) featuring the iconic music of Roy Orbison and directed by multi-award winning Luke Sheppard (& Juliet, What’s New Pussycat?).

The acoustic session, performed in a rehearsal room, is accompanied by Danny Short on guitar - performing the well-known song in a brand-new way. Watch the video below!

Lena Hall plays lead singer, Kenna. San Francisco-born Hall is an acclaimed Broadway star who has played a number of stand-out roles including Yitzhak in Hedwig and the Angry Inch, which saw her win a Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical.

Lena will play opposite Oliver Tompsett as Ramsey and Nӧel Sullivan as Donovan. Tompsett is best known for playing Fiyero in Wicked and Galileo in We Will Rock You in the West End, and recently created the role of William Shakespeare in the multi-award winning new musical & Juliet. Sullivan has starred in recent UK tours of Rock of Ages, Priscilla Queen of the Desert and We Will Rock You and was a member of chart-topping group Hear'Say.

The full cast includes; Leon Craig as Tom, Alma Cuervo as Ana Sofia, Gabriela García as Nicole, Manuel Pacific as Oscar, Sian Reese-Williams as Jane, Richard Trinder as George, Mark Peachey as Officer Lee, Ensemble, Understudy Ramsey, Understudy Donovan, Understudy George and Resident Director, Fabiola Ocasio as Ensemble, Understudy Nicole, Understudy Bianca, Hannah Ducharme as Bianca, Ensemble, Understudy Kenna, Understudy Jane and Dance Captain and Pablo Gómez Jones as Ensemble, Understudy Oscar, Understudy Tom, Understudy Officer Lee.

The band includes; Patrick Hurley - Music Director/Keys, Steve Bramwell - Guitar, David Keech - Percussion, Rachel Steadman - Violin/Viola, Nick Hill - Guitar and Gordon Davidson - Electric Bass/Double Bass.

The full creative team includes; Fabian Aloise - Choreographer, Arnulfo Maldonado - Set Designer, Fay Fullerton - Costume Designer, Catherine Jayes - Music Supervisor, Patrick Hurley - Musical Director, Howard Hudson - Lighting Designer, Tom Marshall - Sound Designer, George Reeve - Video Designer, Annelie Powell CDG - Casting Director, Stephen Kopel - Casting Director (US), Salvatore Sorce - Voice and Dialect Coach, Asha Jennings-Grant - Intimacy Director, Tania Azevedo - Associate Director, Paris Green - Associate Choreographer, Oscar Escobedo - Associate Designer (US), Verity Sadler - Associate Designer (UK), Laura Hunt - Costume Supervisor, Jon Chamberlain Associate Music Director Callum Wills - Sound Associate, David Callanan - Associate Video Designer and Alice Walters - Casting Assistant.