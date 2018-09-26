Video: Laura Benanti Shares A Loverly MY FAIR LADY Rehearsal with Her Daughter

Just you wait... a new flower girl is coming to the Vivian Beaumont Theatre! Tony Award winner Laura Benanti will assume the role of Eliza Doolittle in its award-winning production of Lerner & Loewe's MY FAIR LADY, directed by Bartlett Sher, for a limited engagement beginning Tuesday, October 23.

In preparation for her latest Broadway outing, this afternoon Laura shared a sweet at-home rehearsal with her biggest fan, her daughter, taking in all the action.

Check out video of Laura working on the show's most notable number "I Could Have Danced All Night" below!

Hear @LauraBenanti rehearsing "I Could Have Danced All Night" with a little rehearsal assistance from her daughter. ???? See her star as Eliza Doolittle in #MyFairLady at @LCTheater beginning October 23! ?? pic.twitter.com/Sg6xIHaiMG - My Fair Lady (@MyFairLadyBway) September 26, 2018

Laura Benanti returns to LCT having appeared in its productions of Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown (Tony and Drama League nominations; Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle awards) and In the Next Room, or the vibrator play (Outer Critics Circle and Drama League nominations). Winner of the Tony, Drama Desk, and Outer Critics Circle awards for her performance as Gypsy Rose Lee in Arthur Laurents' production of Gypsy opposite Patti LuPone, her other Broadway credits include her Tony-nominated performances in the recent revival of She Loves Me (also Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, and Drama League nominations), Stephen Sondheim's Into the Woods (also Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle nominations), and Swing!. Her other theater credits both on Broadway and off include Steve Martin's Meteor Shower opposite Amy Schumer, Christopher Durang's Why Torture is Wrong, and the People Who Love Them at The Public, Wonderful Town and Gypsy at City Center Encores!, The Wedding Singer, Nine with Antonio Banderas, Time and Again at the Manhattan Theatre Club, A Little Night Music at L.A. Opera, A Winter's Tale at Williamstown Theatre Festival, Jane Eyre and Man of La Mancha at Paper Mill Playhouse, and the 1998 production ofThe Sound of Music opposite Richard Chamberlain, in which she made her Broadway debut. Ms. Benanti has received recent late night attention for her portrayal of First Lady Melania Trump on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" as well as critical acclaim for her performance in NBC's "The Sound of Music Live!." Some of her other TV credits include "Younger," "Supergirl," "Nashville," "The Good Wife," "Nurse Jackie," and Jason Jones and Samantha Bee's TBS comedy "The Detour," for which she will be a series regular on the upcoming season. Ms. Benanti has also performed concerts in venues around the country including performances at the Kennedy Center Honors and Fords Gala for President and First Lady Barack and Michelle Obama.

MY FAIR LADY is performed Tuesday and Thursday evenings at 7pm and Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday evenings at 8pm, with matinees Wednesday and Saturday at 2pm and Sunday at 3pm. Tickets, priced from $97 to $187, are available at the Lincoln Center Theater box office, at telecharge.com, or by visiting www.MyFairLadyBway.com. A limited number of tickets priced at $32 are available at every performance through LincTix, LCT's program for 21 to 35 year olds. For information and to enroll, visit LincTix.org. A limited number of tickets priced at $42 are also available through the digital lottery. For information and to enter, visit MyFairLadyLottery.com.

Lincoln Center Theater is producing Lerner & Loewe's MY FAIR LADY in association with Nederlander Presentations, Inc.

