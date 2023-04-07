Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
SCHMIGADOON!
Video: Kristin Chenoweth on Why SCHMIGADOON is Broadway's SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE

The first two episodes of Schmigadoon! season two are now streaming on Apple TV+.

Apr. 07, 2023  

Kristin Chenoweth sat down with Seth Meyers on Late Night last night to discuss the new season of Schmigadoon!

"For me and for my comrades ... it feels like our Saturday Night Live. It feels like a Christopher Guest-thing that put us together, we're allowed to do our musical theatre and sort of make fun of and also love our milieu and for me, it's the best job," Chenoweth shared.

The Tony winner also reacted to Wicked hitting 20 years on Broadway, performing for Carol Burnett, her Real Housewives obsession, and more. Watch the interview below!

Having found true love in the town of Schmigadoon, season two of "Schmigadoon!" finds Josh (Keegan-Michael Key) and Melissa (Cecily Strong) in Schmicago, the reimagined world of '60s and '70s musicals.

The second season of Apple's broadly acclaimed comedy will include new original musical numbers from co-creator, executive producer and showrunner Cinco Paul, as well as returning stars Ariana DeBose, Martin Short, Dove Cameron, Jaime Camil, Alan Cumming, Ann Harada, Jane Krakowski, and Aaron Tveit with Tituss Burgess and Patrick Page joining the cast for season two.

Watch Chenoweth discuss Schmigadoon, Wicked hitting 20 years, and more here:

Watch Chenoweth discuss her love of Real Housewives and Cecily Strong here:




