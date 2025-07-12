Video: Katerina McCrimmon Sings Rainbow High from EVITA at The Muny

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Katerina McCrimmon, making her debut at the Muny as Eva Perón, sings Rainbow High from Evita. The show opens July 18 and runs through July 24. See the video here!

Joining principals Katerina McCrimmon (Eva), Paulo Szot(Juan Perón), Omar Lopez-Cepero (Che) and Daniel Torres (Agustín Magaldi) is Sabrina Santana (Perón's Mistress, Ensemble). Rounding out the cast are Andrés Acosta, Leyla Ali, Marissa Barragán, Leah Berry, Patrick Blindauer, Jordan Casanova, Marilyn Caserta, Junior Cervila, Devin Cortez, Nicholas Cunha, Kyle de la Cruz Laing, Daniel Alan DiPinto, Kylie Edwards, Noelia Guerrero, Natalia Nieves-Melchor, Zibby Nolting, Arnie Rodriguez, Leann Schuering, Trevor Michael Schmidt, Sharrod Williamsand Noah Van Ess. The company will be joined by the Muny Kids and Teens Youth Ensemble.

The creative team for Evita is led by Josh Rhodes (director/choreographer), Lee Wilkins (associate director/choreographer), Ben Whiteley (music director/conductor) and Junior Cervila (tango choreographer).

The design and Production Team includes Natalia Nieves-Melchor (assistant choreographer), Adam Koch (scenic designer), Brian C. Hemesath (Costume Designer), Paige Seber (lighting designer), John Shivers and David Patridge (sound designers), Steven Royal (video designer), Kelley Jordan (wig designer), The Telsey Office/Alex Cortinas (casting) and Kelsey Tippins (production stage manager).