Video: Kate Mulgrew in Scenes from THE BEACON at Irish Rep

Irish Repertory Theatre is now presenting the North American Premiere of The Beacon, a new play by Nancy Harris, directed by Marc Atkinson Borrull. The Beacon stars Kate Mulgrew and will run through November 3, 2024, on Irish Rep’s Francis J. Greenburger Mainstage.

A tragic accident, a dead husband; accusations resurfaced by a true crime podcast. Everyone will have a different interpretation. When you look at it, what do you see?

Beiv, a renowned artist, has left her suburban Dublin home for a secluded cottage on a rugged island off the coast of West Cork, Ireland. Here, there is no escaping the rumors of her shadowy past, and Beiv lets everyone see right in. Her relative peace is disrupted when her estranged son, Colm, returns home with his new wife, searching for answers about his father’s mysterious death. Prying into the past comes with a cost, however, and returning to the island will leave some people searching for a light – and others avoiding its glare.

