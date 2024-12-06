Video: Kate Baldwin and Christopher Innvar Unpack THE DEAD, 1904

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Irish Repertory Theatre is now presenting The Dead, 1904, the immersive adaptation of James Joyce’s classic story. Adapted by the Pulitzer Prize-winning Irish poet Paul Muldoon and novelist Jean Hanff Korelitz, it is directed by Irish Rep co-founder Ciarán O’Reilly.

James Joyce’s novella, “The Dead,” describes a holiday gathering on January 6, 1904, the Feast of the Epiphany, in the Dublin home of two elderly sisters, Kate and Julia Morkan, and their niece, Mary Jane. At the party are students, friends, a celebrated tenor, a lost alcoholic, and the couple, Gabriel and Gretta Conroy. Over the course of an evening, there are conversations, music, dancing, and dining. There are speeches and disagreements – polite and impolite – and when it is all over Gabriel learns something about his wife that changes his sense of who she is and who they are to each other, of what it actually means to be alive, and to be dead.

Audiences really get to be a part of the party in this unique immersive experience. "The audiences are willing to let us push by them and they're part of the event," said leading man, Christopher Innvar.

"It's unlike any other immersive experience you'll have. It's up to the patron, really- how much they want to interact with people or not. There's no obligation," added his costar, Kate Baldwin. "There are people who sit at the dinner table. The dining room scene is the second scene in the show, and it's about having a big feast. There are four people who get to sit at the table with us! It's very engaging and lovely."

In this video, watch as the pair unpacks Joyce's masterpiece, discusses bringing the show to NYC for the holidays, and so much more.