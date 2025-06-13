Video: Justina Machado Talks Real-World Connections of REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Real Women Have Curves star Justina Machado, along with co-producer Alicia Menendez, recently stopped by MSNBC's Deadline: White House show to discuss the new musical with correspondent Nicolle Wallace.

During the interview, Machado talked about the real-world connections to the material, which, despite taking place in 1987, reflects the continuing struggles of immigrants in the United States.

"I have different kinds of feelings [about performing the show]," said Machado. "I have a feeling of revolutionary joy that I'm bringing to my people to see themselves up there... And then there's the heaviness of doing it every single night, knowing that this administration is going rogue on everything [and] terrorizing my people. My community is frightened...it's very heavy." Watch a snippet of their conversation below, and find their full interview here.

Real Women Have Curves: The Musical features direction and choreography by Tony and Olivier Award winner Sergio Trujillo, music and lyrics by Grammy Award-winning artist Joy Huerta and composer/lyricist Benjamin Velez, book by Lisa Loomer with Nell Benjamin, and music supervision by Nadia DiGiallonardo. The show started previews on April 1 at Broadway’s James Earl Jones Theatre, and opened on April 27. Real Women Have Curves was nominated for two Tony Awards: Best Original Score and Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role for Justina Machado. See photos of the production HERE!

Real Women Have Curves: The Musical stars Broadway newcomer Tatianna Córdoba as ambitious high school senior Ana; film and television actress Justina Machado as Carmen, Ana’s hardworking mother who imagines a traditional life for her daughter; Florencia Cuenca (Broadway debut) as Estela; Shelby Acosta as Prima Flaca; Carla Jimenez (Broadway debut) as Pancha; Aline Mayagoitia as Itzel; Mauricio Mendoza as Raúl; Mason Reeves as Henry; Jennifer Sánchez as Rosalí; Sandra Valls as Prima Fulvia; along with Ariana Burks, Quincy Hampton, Zeus Mendoza, Claudia Mulet, Christopher M. Ramirez, Monica Tulia Ramirez, Shadia Fairuz, Elisa Galindez, and Omar Madden.