Video: Joshua Henry Sings the National Anthem at the Knicks Game

Joshua Henry performed the National Anthem at Madison Square Garden for at the New York Knicks Game! The Ragtime star took to the basketball court to share his stunning performance of the song. While sharing the performance on social media, he paid tribute to his first voice teacher who helped him shape his rendition.

"Helped the [NY Knicks] snap their losing streak tonight at [the Garden]," the caption read.

"Also shout out to my first voice teacher/ the One who showed me I had something worth pursuing [Birgit Djupedal Fioravante]. She taught me singing is less about notes and more about Freedom and Release. Grateful for that foundation!"

Joshua Henry can currently be seen on Broadway as Coalhouse Walker Jr in Ragtime on Broadway at Lincoln Center's Vivian Beaumont Theatre. He has also been seen in Into the Woods, Carousel, Violet, and more.

Henry also shared a look inside his rehearsal for the appearance, giving his followers a "Rehearsal vs. Performance" Facebook post.