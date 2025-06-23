Video: Josh Groban Previews the 2025 Jimmy Awards on GOOD MORNING AMERICA

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Tonight, Broadway alum Josh Groban will return as host of the 16th annual Jimmy Awards for the second year in a row. Ahead of the big night, the performer stopped by Good Morning America to discuss the ceremony.

"It's near and dear to my heart because I was that kid," he said, adding that musicals helped him find confidence as a young performer. "We didn't have the Jimmy Awards when I was young, but to be able to watch these future stars of Broadway do their thing up there...I had to come back. It's a salve for my soul in this crazy world."

He went on to discuss his love for the arts and appreciation for arts education, which serves to build up and enrich the lives of young people. "The arts are such a tool to unlock the people that are trapped inside of us sometimes when we are feeling lost and feeling insecure....Having the arts and having those teachers that pulled that out of me is the reason why I am here today."

Josh Groban will host the 2025 Jimmy Awards, which takes place on Monday, June 23, 2025 at the Minskoff Theatre. Click here for the list of nominations.

The 16th annual Jimmy Awards welcomes 12 coaches who will mentor the 110 high school students from across the country who have come to New York City for a chance to win the Jimmy Award for Best Performance by an Actor and Actress. This year’s coaches are: Jenni Barber, Lisa Brescia, Janet Dacal, Colin Hanlon, Lily Kaufmann, Adam J. Levy, Julia Murney, Desi Oakley, Eliseo Román, Q. Smith, Steven Telsey, and EJ Zimmerman.

The panel of judges for the 2025 Jimmy Awards is comprised of notable theatre professionals including Tony Award-winning producers, award-winning casting experts, and industry leaders. Winners and finalists will be selected by Montego Glover, LaChanze, Joe Machota, Alecia Parker, Marc Platt, Tara Rubin, Nick Scandalios, Bernard Telsey, and Lia Vollack. Preliminary judges who adjudicated and cast the nominees in the Character and Feature Groups included Kristian Charbonier, Stephanie Klapper, Sammy Lopez, Kevin Metzger-Timson, Dale Mott, Cody Renard Richard, and Rachel Sussman.

Throughout the evening, Julia Knitel, Apollo Levine, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Aki Nishino, and Jasmine Amy Rogers will be special guest presenters introducing various awards, musical numbers, and tributes.

The 2025 Jimmy Awards will stream for free online beginning at 7:30pm (Eastern) on Monday, June 23. Streaming links and information will be available at jimmyawards.com prior to the ceremony. The ceremony will remain available online for three days afterwards, through Thursday evening, June 26th.