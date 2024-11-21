Video: John Kander Joins CABARET Cast to Celebrate 58th Anniversary of Original Broadway Production

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Last night, legendary Broadway composer John Kander and the cast of Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club at the August Wilson Theatre celebrated the 58th anniversary of the original Broadway production. Kander was welcomed to the stage by frequent collaborator and Tony Award winner Bebe Neuwirth. Check out the video here!

In her curtain speech Neuwirth, who received a 2024 Tony Award nomination and Drama Desk Award for her performance as ‘Fraulein Schneider’ said, ”What John Kander and his partner Fred Ebb, and collaborators Joe Masteroff and Hal Prince created with Cabaret is a sublime work of art that makes the world crystal clear. Cabaret takes place at a specific time in history, but its themes – love, good standing against evil, survival – those themes are timeless. And as the show has been performed over the decades, it is always relevant. And the music, John and Fred’s phenomenal score, is always transcendent.”

Cabaret originally opened November 20, 1966 and subsequently has been revived on Broadway four times with countless productions worldwide. The musical is universally heralded as a masterpiece and one of the greatest musicals of all time and notably was an Academy Award-winning film released in 1972.

In addition to Lambert, Cravalho, and Neuwirth, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club also stars Calvin Leon Smith as ‘Clifford Bradshaw,’ 2024 Tony Award nominee Steven Skybell as ‘Herr Schultz;’ Henry Gottfried as ‘Ernst Ludwig’ and Michelle Aravena as ‘Fritzie/Kost.’

The cast of Cabaret also includes Gabi Campo as ‘Frenchie,’ Ayla Ciccone-Burton as ‘Helga,’ Colin Cunliffe as ‘Hans,’ Marty Lauter as ‘Victor,’ Loren Lester as ‘Herman/Max,’ David Merino as ‘Lulu,’ Julian Ramos as ‘Bobby,’ MiMi Scardulla as ‘Texas,’ and Paige Smallwood as ‘Rosie.’ Swings include Maya Bowles, Hannah Florence, Pedro Garza, Kayla Jenerson, Christian Kidd, Corinne Munsch, Chloé Nadon-Enriquez, and Karl Skyler Urban.

The Prologue Company, the dancers and musicians that welcome audiences to the club, feature dancers Alaïa, IRON BRYAN, Will Ervin Jr., Sun Kim, Deja McNair and swing Ida Saki. The musicians of the Prologue are Brian Russell Carey (piano & bass), Francesca Dawis (violin), Keiji Ishiguri (dedicated substitute), Maeve Stier (accordion), and Michael Winograd (clarinet).

Experience this groundbreaking musical like never before. The denizens of the Kit Kat Club have created a decadent sanctuary inside Broadway’s August Wilson Theatre, where artists and performers, misfits and outsiders rule the night. Step inside their world. This is Berlin. Relax. Loosen up. Be yourself.

Cabaret, one of the most revered and successful musicals of all time, has music by John Kander, lyrics by Fred Ebb, and a book by Joe Masteroff based on the play by John Van Druten and stories by Christopher Isherwood. The show features the songs “Willkommen,” “Don’t Tell Mama,” “Mein Herr,” “Maybe This Time,” “Money,” and the iconic title number.

Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club on Broadway is directed by Olivier Award winner and 2024 Drama Desk Award nominee Rebecca Frecknall with club, scenic, and costume design by Tony Award winner, Evening Standard Award winner, and Olivier Award nominee Tom Scutt, and choreography by 2024 Chita Rivera Award nominee and Olivier Award nominee Julia Cheng.

The creative team for Broadway includes Jennifer Whyte (Music Supervision & Music Direction); 2024 Tony Award nominee, Drama Desk Award winner, OBIE Award winner, and Olivier Award nominee Isabella Byrd (Lighting Design); 2024 Tony Award nominee, Drama Desk Award winner, and Olivier Award winner Nick Lidster (Sound Design); Sam Cox (Hair & Wig Design); Guy Common (Makeup Design); Jordan Fein (Associate Director & Prologue Director); Danny Sharron (US Associate Director); Kayla Lomas-Kirton (UK Associate Choreographer); Ilia Jessica Castro(US Associate Choreographer); Angus MacRae (Prologue Composer & Prologue Music Director); Bernard Telsey, CSA & Kristian Charbonier, CSA (Casting Directors); and Thomas Recktenwald(Production Stage Manager). 101 Productions, Ltd. serves as the US General Manager for Cabaret.

The 2021 Original London Cast Recording of Cabaret recorded during a live performance is available on Decca Records as a CD and to stream on all major platforms. To order the album or stream it, please visit https://cabaret.lnk.to/ListenNow