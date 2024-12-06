Video: Jessica Vosk Stars in 'Santa Tell Me' Music Video

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Broadway star Jessica Vosk is getting in the holiday spirit with a new music video for Santa Tell Me! The cover of the Ariana Grande song is featured on her recently released Christmas album, SLEIGH, where she is joined by several of her friends, including Neil Patrick Harris, David Foster, Ariana DeBose, and Scott Hoying (Pentatonix). Watch the new video here.

SLEIGH is produced by Scott M. Riesett, Mary-Mitchell Campbell, Jessica Vosk and Terrence Meck in conjunction with producing partners, Next Table Entertainment & Media, Liz Armstrong, Mike Isaacson and Michelle and Joey Jacobs and has several of Jessica’s bold-faced friends joining her. Vosk is also set to hit the road in December for a Christmas Symphony tour with stops in DC at The National Symphony Orchestra at The Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts on December 5, 6 and 7, and at the famed Carnegie Hall with the New York Pops on December 20 and 21. Look for Vosk to perform songs from SLEIGH. This month, she will step into the role of Jersey in Hell's Kitchen, taking over the role from Shoshana Bean, beginning on December 12th.

Vosk is a singer and actress known for starring roles on the musical theatre and concert stage. She is best known for her star turn as Elphaba in the musical Wicked, first on tour and then joining the show’s 15th anniversary on Broadway. Vosk played the green witch for two years and was featured performing “Defying Gravity” in the PBS Great Performances 50th Anniversary concert.