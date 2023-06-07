Video: Jessica Hecht Opens Up About Her Intimate Stagetime with Laura Linney

Audiences at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre are rising to their feet eight times a week and half of the reason is Jessica Hecht, who just earned her second Tony nomination for her performance in Summer, 1976.

"I love this play," she told BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge. "I think that David Auburn crafted something so meticulous and so endlessly fascinating, how we weave our way through it."

Below, watch as Jessica chats more about being back at MTC, the joy of working alongside Laura Linney, and so much more. Plus, check out who she is up against and catch up on all the latest Tony Awards coverage!

The 76th Annual Tony Awards will air on Sunday, June 11, 2023.