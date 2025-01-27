Video: Jennifer Lopez Shares if She'll Ever Appear in BYE BYE BIRDIE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



With Jennifer Lopez appearing in the new movie musical adaptation of Kiss of the Spider Woman, the rumor mill is circulating about what musical she may be seen in next.

Based on the Broadway show of the same name, Kiss of the Spider Woman made its world premiere at the 2025 Sundance Film Festival in Park City and Salt Lake City, Utah this past weekend.

During the festival, Lopez was asked if fans will get to see her in Bye Bye Birdie, a production in which she was set to appear at one time.

"I don't know, I know that came up a few years ago, they talked about me doing it," she laughed. "I love the role of Rosie DeLeon in that. I even talked about directing it at one point. I don't know, we'll see, my fingers are always crossed."

Lopez was originally slated to star in an NBC Live production of the musical in 2017, but it later got pushed back indefinitely due to her schedule. It was said at the time that it was expected to hit the screen in 2019, but it never did.

Lopez also brought up the possibility of another show- Gypsy. "Any of those old ones, Gypsy, all of them. I love them," she shared.

Check out the full clip below!

EXCLUSIVE: @JLo says there is still hope she’ll play Rose in ‘Bye Bye Birdie’ or (even Rose in ‘Gypsy’) #sundance pic.twitter.com/y1saYhgUn4 — Vulture (@vulture) January 27, 2025

About Kiss of the Spider Woman

Winner of seven 1993 Tony Awards including Best Musical, Kiss of the Spider Woman, based on the novel by Manuel Puig, explores the complex relationship between two men caged together in a Latin American prison for very different reasons. The musical has a book by Terrence McNally, with music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb.

Valentín, a political prisoner, shares a cell with Molina, a window dresser convicted of public indecency. The two form an unlikely bond as Molina recounts the plot of a Hollywood musical starring his favorite silver-screen diva, Ingrid Luna.

The film is written and directed by Bill Condon, who previously helmed Dreamgirls, two of the Twilight films, and Disney's live-action remake of Beauty and the Beast. The cast includes Diego Luna, Tonatiuh, Jennifer Lopez, Bruno Bichir, Josefina Scaglione, and Aline Mayagoitia.