NBC Again Delays Production of BYE BYE BIRDIE LIVE Until 2019

According to Variety, NBC has again delayed production of BYE BYE BIRDIE LIVE, starring Jennifer LOPEZ until 2019 at the earliest because of Lopez's schedule.

The network originally planned to broadcast the live musical in late 2017. Last spring the project was pushed to 2018 due to Lopez's busy schedule, which included NBC's WORLD OF DANCE and her hit drama series SHADES OF BLUE.

NBC is joining forces with Jennifer Lopez for "Bye Bye Birdie Live!. LOPEZ will star in the iconic role of "Rosie" and executive produce with her producing partners Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas and Benny Medina alongside award-winning film, TV, and live musical executive producers Craig Zadan and Neil Meron. Harvey Fierstein, who has won TONY AWARDS for both acting ("Torch Song Trilogy," "Hairspray") and writing ("La Cage Aux Folles," "Torch Song Trilogy"), will pen the teleplay adaptation for "Bye Bye Birdie Live!"

NBC's "Bye Bye Birdie Live!" will be based on the 1960 Tony Award-winning Broadway musical that starred Dick Van Dyke as Albert Peterson (earning Van Dyke a Tony) and Chita Rivera as Rosie (earning Rivera a Tony nomination). The book was by Michael Stewart, lyrics by Lee Adams and music by Charles Strouse.

Set at the height of rock 'n' roll, "Bye Bye Birdie" takes us to Sweet Apple, Ohio, where hip-thrusting music heartthrob Conrad Birdie is scheduled to give a lucky Sweet Apple lady "One Last Kiss" before being drafted into the Army. Conrad's rock 'n' roll ways send the small town reeling, giving the teens Birdie fever, shocking the parents with moral indignation, and placing songwriter/agent Albert Peterson along with his savvy sweetheart, Rosie, right in the thick of things. The story was inspired by the incredible popularity of Elvis Presley and his induction into the Army in 1957.

What Do You Think? Tell Us In The Comments!

Related Articles