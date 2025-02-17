Video: Jamie Muscato, Frances Mayli McCann and More at THE GREAT GATSBY London Launch Event

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The musical adaptation of F. Scott Fitzgerald’s landmark novel, The Great Gatsby, will make its West End debut at The London Coliseum this spring. Preview performances will begin on Friday 11 April with opening night scheduled for Thursday 24 April (7pm). The show will run until Sunday 7 September 2025. See footage from the production's London launch event!

Joining Jamie Muscato as Jay Gatsby and Frances Mayli McCann as Daisy Buchanan, are Corbin Bleu as Nick Carraway, Amber Davies as Jordan Baker, Joel Montague as George Wilson, John Owen-Jones as Meyer Wolfsheim, Jon Robyns as Tom Buchanan and Rachel Tucker as Myrtle Wilson.

F. Scott Fitzgerald’s timeless, seminal novel comes to the West End stage in a dazzling new musical. The Great Gatsby opened at The Broadway Theatre in April 2024 direct from a record-breaking, sold-out world premiere at Paper Mill Playhouse in New Jersey in late 2023.