Video: James Corden and Tom Cruise Join the Cast of THE LION KING

'The Last Last Late Late Show with James Corden Carpool Karaoke Special' celebrated the final night of James Corden’s late-night series.

Apr. 28, 2023  

Disney's The Lion King was featured in "The Last Last Late Late Show with James Corden Carpool Karaoke Special," a primetime special celebrating the final night of James Corden's late-night series. Corden reunited with global superstar Tom Cruise for an epic musical performance in the international award-winning phenomenon.

After skydiving and flying in a fighter jet together, James is ready for a different kind of adventure with Tom Cruise and invites him to the historic Pantages Theater in Los Angeles to join the cast of "The Lion King" live on stage for one night. Tom may be the biggest action movie star in the world, but is he ready for "Hakunah Matata" on the boards?

The primetime special sketch was filmed at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre in Los Angeles.

The Lion King continues to celebrate 25 years on Broadway and, while two Broadway juggernauts have previously reached this milestone, The Lion King marks several historic firsts. Never before has a show in its 25th year been playing in so many productions around the world simultaneously and placed in the Top 5 grossing Broadway shows this long - nearly 1,300 consecutive weeks and counting. Currently, 115,000 people enjoy the show in eight productions on three continents every week. There have been 27 productions over the life of the show, seen by a staggering 112 million people. That is more than the combined populations of Canada, Greece, Sweden, Holland, Denmark and Australia.

The Lion King North American tour, which has played nearly 10,000 performances during 240 engagements in 92 cities to more than 23 million theatergoers, celebrates its 21st anniversary on Thursday, April 27. The record-breaking tour is currently playing a three-week return engagement at The Stranahan Theater in Toledo through May 7, 2023.






